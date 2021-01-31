Jalang’o and Mwakideu set to launch new online reality show

Kiss 100 radio presenter Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o has confirmed that he will be teaming up with his former Milele FM Co-host Alex Mwakideu in an upcoming online reality show project.

For two years, the duo entertained Milele FM’s breakfast show fans before Jalang’o quit to join Radio Africa.

However, they maintained their close relationship, which led them to start a joint Youtube channel dubbed ‘Alex na Jalas’.

Jalang’o refuted rumours that the two will be getting a radio show together, saying that it is not an option for them at this time.

A Few years back, while working at Radio Maisha, Jalang’o and Mwakideu purchased twin plots of land in Kitengela where they plan to build their dream homes.

On their reality show, they plan on taking Kenyans through the whole journey from initial fencing of the plots, to completion of the houses.

Their reason for documenting the entire journey is to help inspire people to fulfil their dreams of owning a home.

They intend to educate citizens on the cost, process, and challenges of building a house from scratch.

Jalang’o revealed that their two families are close, which is why they will buid their houses side by side.

Jalang’o announced that he also intends to use his platform for advertising small businesses and companies contributing to the project.

He hopes that ‘Alex na Jalas’ will be the biggest reality show in Kenya.

The show officially airs this coming Thursday.

“Hey, guys. I know you have been wondering what project is this we want to do! It’s not radio and we don’t think we will work on radio together again! This is an online YouTube show called Jenga na Alex na Jalas. While working at Radio Maisha, we bought land through our Sacco, The network Sacco and to date the pieces of land lie idle! Then the Big Idea came up! #JengaNaAlexNaJalas! We are creating the biggest reality online show that will see us build two houses on the pieces of land! ” wrote Jalang’o.