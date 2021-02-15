Jalang’o raises over one million shillings for former Tahidi High actor Omosh

Kiss 100 radio presenter Jalang’o recently promised to raise one million shillings for former Tahidi High actor Joseph Kinuthia Omosh who is currently languishing in poverty a year after Citizen Tv’s Tahidi High came to an end.

During Kiss 100’s breakfast show today, Jalang’o revealed that he has received pledges from businesses and politicians amounting to over one million shillings.

Jalang’o will collect the total amount of cash on Tuesday’s episode of Bonga na Jalas and hand it to Omosh to help him rebuild his life.

Mwananchi credit company has promised to clear Omosh’s one year rent which amounted to over 100,000 shillings.

Politicians Ali Nur, Mombasa governor Joho and Allan Chesang promised to contribute 100,000 shillings each to the actor. Businessmen Jamal-Rohosafi, Darshan Chandaria, Waruru Wachira each pledged 100,000 shillings among many others.

Omosh will also receive a complete set of furniture from Savic Furniture and a 20,000 shillings shopping voucher from Quickmart Supermarket.

Omosh recently went viral after narrating a heartbreaking story on how he has been jobless ever since the Corona Virus pandemic.

Royal Media services terminated Omosh’s job contract at Tahidi High in 2020.

Additionally, schools where he used to give motivational speeches as a side hustle were closed down, leaving him with no income stream.

Omosh disclosed that he has lived on handouts for the past one year to feed his family of two wives and five children.

Omosh gifted land

Omosh’s cry for help has appealed to many well-wishers, and earlier today, he was gifted a 30 by 80 piece of land by Zero Hero Properties where he will build his dream home.

The actor took to his Instagram handle, where he thanked the property company for the expensive present.

“Thank you Zerohero properties for giving me a piece of land I thank God I now have land I can call mine this is one of the best presents I have ever received. I am so humbled manze nashukuru God sana. Thanks to everyone who is supporting ” wrote Omosh.