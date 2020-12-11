Joey Muthengi quits Capital FM.

Celebrated radio and TV presenter Joey Muthengi has quit Capital FM.

Joey who was hosting the radio station’s afternoon show dubbed The Jam984 thanked her fans for embracing her on the show.

She noted that despite no longer being a part of the Jam984 show, her fans’ support has meant the world to her since she joined Capital FM.

She explained that her reason for quitting the radio station was because she wants to take a break but promised her supporters that she will be back as soon as possible.

She mentioned that she always has talked about the importance of mental health and she had written about it a few days ago.

However, she noted that despite Kenyans on Twitter not being kind to her in their responses, she has never regretted opening up ad being honest about how she is feeling.

Joey who used to co-host TheJam984 alongside Martin Kariuki joined Capital FM one and seven months ago after she replaced Cess Mutungi who has been on the show for 10 years.

In October this year another renowned presenter Amina Abdi quit Capital FM with reports indicating that she had tendered her resignation months before her exit.

It was alleged that Amina resigned because of various reasons with the major one being that their salary cuts were to be extended for another three months.

It was also claimed that the program controller wanted to reshuffle presenters and tried to move the Turn-Up show presenter to an evening show which brought about more disagreements.

In another station, Switch TV presenter and gospel singer Joyce Omondi has also quit as she announced that the Friday 11 December 2020 show would be her last one.

The TV station wished the now-former Full Circle show host well thanking her for being a part of it.

Switch TV went on to announce that Chat Spot show host Mary Mwikali will be taking over Joyce’s show.