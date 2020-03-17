Jowie makes changes days after being released from prison

Days after being released from prison on Ksh. 2 million cash bail, Joseph Jowie Irungu has changed his Instagram name Jowie. Joe to Kush.Irungu.

He has also changed some settings on his page with one being; changing his account from “public”- where anyone could see his pictures to “private” where only those he had accepted their requests to follow him could see what he posted.

Jowie is the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of the late Monica Kimani who was found dead in the bath tab at her then Lamurai Gardens apartment with her mouth covered, her legs and hands tied and her throat slit wide open.

Jowie was accused together with former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe but the former TV queen was released early on bond. Jowie, on the other hand, was detained for almost two years with the judge stating that he was a flight risk and would intimidate key eyewitnesses since he had experience with firearms.

However, on February 13, 2020, while granting him bail at the Milimani Law Courts, Justice James Wakianga stressed out that the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence for Jowie to continue being detained. His freedom came after his legal team had failed on two attempts to secure his release. Justice Wakianga directed Jowie to surrender all his travel documents to the court.

He added that Jowie should report to his area chief every Thursday of every month with the chief directed to make monthly reports to the deputy chief registrar. He was also warned about commenting on the case. Jowie came to limelight after he proposed to his then-girlfriend and now co-accused Jacque Maribe in 2018 in front of her close friends; Shix Kapienga, Terryanne Chebet, and Monica Kiragu as Tanzanian legendary singer Kidum played his hit song Mapenzi.