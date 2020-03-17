Home Entertainment Jowie makes changes days after being released from prison
Entertainment

Jowie makes changes days after being released from prison

By Alfred Kiura
Joseph Jowie Irungu makes changes on his Instagram account.

Days after being released from prison on Ksh. 2 million cash bail, Joseph Jowie Irungu has changed his Instagram name Jowie. Joe to Kush.Irungu.

He has also changed some settings on his page with one being; changing his account from “public”- where anyone could see his pictures to “private” where only those he had accepted their requests to follow him could see what he posted.

Jowie makes change on his Instagram account.

Jowie is the prime suspect in the gruesome murder of the late Monica Kimani who was found dead in the bath tab at her then Lamurai Gardens apartment with her mouth covered, her legs and hands tied and her throat slit wide open.

Jowie was accused together with former Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe but the former TV queen was released early on bond. Jowie, on the other hand, was detained for almost two years with the judge stating that he was a flight risk and would intimidate key eyewitnesses since he had experience with firearms.

View this post on Instagram

❤❤❤ @yvonnekhamati ❤❤❤ #tbt🔙📸

A post shared by Jacque Maribe (@jacquemaribe) on

However, on February 13, 2020, while granting him bail at the Milimani Law Courts, Justice James Wakianga stressed out that the prosecution failed to provide enough evidence for Jowie to continue being detained. His freedom came after his legal team had failed on two attempts to secure his release. Justice Wakianga directed Jowie to surrender all his travel documents to the court. 

He added that Jowie should report to his area chief every Thursday of every month with the chief directed to make monthly reports to the deputy chief registrar. He was also warned about commenting on the case. Jowie came to limelight after he proposed to his then-girlfriend and now co-accused Jacque Maribe in 2018 in front of her close friends; Shix Kapienga, Terryanne Chebet, and Monica Kiragu as Tanzanian legendary singer Kidum played his hit song Mapenzi.

Previous articleHigh Court orders Keroche to pay KRA Ksh500 million

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

KICC C.E.O Nana Gecaga reveals rare disease she suffered from a young age

Alfred Kiura -
Kenya International Convection Centre C.E.O Nana Wanjuki Gecaga has revealed that she was born prematurely suffered from a disease known as dyslexia. Dyslexia - learning...
Read more
Entertainment

Diamond Platnumz taken to court

Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian superstar and Wasafi Classic Baby C.E.O Diamond Platnumz has been taken to court by his former landlord due to rent arrears and loss...
Read more
Entertainment

Eric Omondi wants to have a baby with Akothee, she responds

Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning singer and self-proclaimed President of single mothers Akothee has responded to award-winning comedian Eric Omondi after he requested to sire a child with...
Read more
15,324FansLike
3,426FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Jowie makes changes days after being released from prison

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Days after being released from prison on Ksh. 2 million cash bail, Joseph Jowie Irungu has changed his Instagram name Jowie. Joe to Kush.Irungu. He...
Read more

High Court orders Keroche to pay KRA Ksh500 million

News Erick Flavour -
High Court has ordered that Keroche Breweries Limited should pay Ksh500 million to Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to get a lift on the urgency...
Read more

KICC C.E.O Nana Gecaga reveals rare disease she suffered from a young age

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenya International Convection Centre C.E.O Nana Wanjuki Gecaga has revealed that she was born prematurely suffered from a disease known as dyslexia. Dyslexia - learning...
Read more

Nyeri’s Mount Kenya Hospital rehearse on how to deal with COVID-19 patients

County News Collins Luvisia -
Mount Kenya Hospital in Nyeri County had drill on how to handle CoVID -19 patient should such cases arise in the County. The drill was...
Read more

Diamond Platnumz taken to court

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian superstar and Wasafi Classic Baby C.E.O Diamond Platnumz has been taken to court by his former landlord due to rent arrears and loss...
Read more

Parliament rejects Yatani’s Chief Executive nominee for NG-CDF

News Erick Flavour -
Members of Parliament on Tuesday rejected the nominee for the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Chief Executive Mohamed Abdille. Abdille, who was nominated by...
Read more

Eric Omondi wants to have a baby with Akothee, she responds

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Award-winning singer and self-proclaimed President of single mothers Akothee has responded to award-winning comedian Eric Omondi after he requested to sire a child with...
Read more

CS Mutahi Kagwe confirms Kenya’s fourth COVID-19 case

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, has confirmed Kenya's fourth case of the coronavirus disease. The health CS said that one more patient has tested positive for...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke