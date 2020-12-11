Home Entertainment Joyce Omondi leaves Switch TV
By Connie Mukenyi
Celebrated gospel musician Joyce Omondi has called it quits at Switch Tv after hosting the Full Circle for almost two years.

Omondi took to her Instagram page to announce her leave from the station, further adding that the 11th December show will be her last.

She further expressed her gratitude for being at the station and for her fans supporting her.

On their end, Switch TV also thanked Joyce for being a part of the station. Taking to their Instagram page, Switch TV further acknowledged that change is inevitable, and it was time for Joyce to leave the show.

Mwikali takes over after Joyce Omondi.

The TV station also wished Joyce all the best in her career, further announcing Mwikali Mary as the new Full Circle show host. Mwikali has been hosting the Chatspot show in the evening alongside Kush Tracey, Nana Owiti, and Joyce Maina.

Throughout her stay at the station, Joyce Omondi hosted several inspiring couples and centred most of her discussions on living life the Godly way. Her most loved segment in the show was arguably with clinical psychologist Benjamin Zulu.

The media personality joined Switch TV in 2019 after a 6-year break from the media. Previously, the gospel artist hosted the Rauka show at Citizen TV on Sundays.

She left the station later on and travelled abroad to pursue her studies and do her Master’s degree in the US. Later on, Joyce came back to Kenya for her wedding to long term boyfriend, Waihiga Mwaura, in 2015.

In other news, Joey Muthengi has also quit Capital FM. The bubbly media personality announced on Friday the 11t of December 2020 that she would be leaving the Jam Show to go on a long break.

She further thanked her fans for always supporting her by tuning in and listening to her show.

