Joyce Omondi’s message to her 800K followers, shares 3 facts about herself

“Happy Monday frens! and thank you so much for 800K followers on IG! 🙏🏾💜✨ I truly appreciate your love and support toward me and continually desire that my presence here will be a blessing to you,” said Joyce Omondi in part.

The media Personality went ahead to reintroduce herself to new followers, stating that they should know at least three things about her. ⠀

One – that she is a gospel singer and songwriter from Nairobi, Kenya. Two – she founded a community (Epic Women Africa) that encourages women to navigate life, relationships and culture. Last but not least, she is a not much of a sweet tooth.

Here are 3 things you need to know about Joyce Omondi:

“1. I am a gospel singer/songwriter from Nairobi, Kenya 🇰🇪. I’m looking forward to releasing more music in #2022 🙌🏾but in the meantime check out my last release #Naamini on my YouTube channel (link in bio 🚀)⠀

“2. I founded an amazing community that encourages women to be unapologetically Christlike as we navigate life, relationships and culture. We are @epicwomenafrica and our first event of the year is coming up soon! 💃🏾🎉 I’d love to see you there 💜⠀

“3. I’m not much of a sweet tooth, but I won’t say no to good strawberry tart 😋,” reads Joyce Omondi’s post.

