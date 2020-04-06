Julie Gichuru makes Willis Raburu scream on live TV (Video)

Media personality Julie Gichuru took her time off to celebrate Citizen TV news anchor and 10 over 10 show host Willis Raburu with a special message on his birthday.

DJ Crossbar who is Raburu’s show co-host grabbed the microphone and told the Hot 96 radio show host that there was a video clip they had recorded of him that he wanted to him to see. A worried Raburu patiently waited for the clip to cue in and was surprised to see Gichuru wishing him a happy birthday.

In the video seen by Kenyannews.co.ke, Gichuru reminded Raburu the first day they first met and spoke was at the Citizen TV’s newsroom and that was when she knew he had a passion for his work.

“Happy birthday, Willis, I remember the first time we met and spoke. I believe we were in the newsroom at Citizen TV talking about your stories and right from the beginning, it was clear that you had so much passion for your work,” she said in a part of the two-minute clip.

She went on to state that his heart is in the things that he does which makes him special urging him never to lose that. She went on to encourage him, telling him that life can be very tough and people need to remember that that is always light at the end of every tunnel.

She went on to point out that despite having gone through a rough time early this year, the sun will shine again and he should never lose his light. She mentioned that he should never lose hope and faith, as she wished him a wonderful year and urging him to stay safe.

Early this year, Raburu and his wife Marya Prudence experience arguably one of their worst starts of a year after they lost their unborn child. The loss took a toll on the couple with Raburu taking a break from his work to be with his wife. The couple has been married for about three years.