K24 unveils new team after declaring entire newsroom redundant.

Mediamax owned TV station K24 has unveiled fresh blood after firing its entire newsroom citing effects of Coronavirus pandemic on business.
Three news anchors from Switch TV; Ahmed Abuller, Wanjiru Maina, and Daniel Kituu have been recruited as well as Allan Owino from TV47.
It is alleged that the TV station firing its employees through a text message that was sent by Human Resources Manager Maureen Wandera.
“I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Keleleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22, at 8:55 a.m to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter,” read part of the text that was sent on Sunday, June 21.
It is reported that only one show dubbed Punchline hosted by Anne Kiguta has been spared. It is also alleged that only two employees who work in the production department were spared after they agreed to take a 50% pay cut.
The layoff comes barely a month after Betty Kyallo quit the TV station during her show dubbed Weekend with Betty. The former news anchor has shifted her focus on her YouTube channel dubbed as Betty Kyallo Lately.
Another Mediamax employee, immediate former Milele FM Breakfast show host Jalang’o also quit the radio station. This is after the Mediamax management and his representatives failed to come into an agreement in terms of their contract.
Affected employees:
Joab Mwaura
Nancy Onyancha
Eric Njoka
Karen Karimi
Shiksha Arora
Tony Kwalanda
Ken Wariahe
Isabella Kituri
Caroline Wambui
Shukri Wachu
Apollo Kamau
Mercy Milanoi
Gloria Milimu
Kimani Githuku
Dennis Matara
Fred Indimuli
Sarah Adam
Bobo
Ken Bosire
Joel Omoto
Nduta
Apopo Mujema
Jimmy
Shiko Mwenda
Zacharry Ochuodho
James Magayi
Caleb Ratemo
Younice
Charity Kiama
Alice Nyanjao
Patrick Wachira
Shadrack Mulei
Milcah Ayoslee
Sarah Kanyara
Dan Kazungu
Eric Ahoy Murithi
Rose Gakuo
Shon Osimbo
Victor Oloo
Seth Oyango
Munene Nyamu
Karen Kibet
Douglas Omari
Murimi Mutiga
Persia Kinyua
Brenda Cheruiyot