K24 unveils new team after declaring entire newsroom redundant.

By Alfred Kiura
Mediamax owned TV station K24 has unveiled fresh blood after firing its entire newsroom citing effects of Coronavirus pandemic on business.

Three news anchors from Switch TV; Ahmed Abuller, Wanjiru Maina, and Daniel Kituu have been recruited as well as Allan Owino from TV47.

It is alleged that the TV station firing its employees through a text message that was sent by Human Resources Manager Maureen Wandera.

“I would like to invite you to Emory Hotel in Keleleshwa tomorrow, Monday 22, at 8:55 a.m to discuss what this means to your employment. When you get to the hotel kindly ask for me. We thank you for your indulgence and cooperation in this matter,” read part of the text that was sent on Sunday, June 21.

It is reported that only one show dubbed Punchline hosted by Anne Kiguta has been spared. It is also alleged that only two employees who work in the production department were spared after they agreed to take a 50% pay cut.

The layoff comes barely a month after Betty Kyallo quit the TV station during her show dubbed Weekend with Betty. The former news anchor has shifted her focus on her YouTube channel dubbed as Betty Kyallo Lately.

Another Mediamax employee, immediate former Milele FM Breakfast show host Jalang’o also quit the radio station. This is after the Mediamax management and his representatives failed to come into an agreement in terms of their contract.

Affected employees:

Joab Mwaura

Nancy Onyancha
Eric Njoka

Karen Karimi

Shiksha Arora

Tony Kwalanda

Ken Wariahe

Isabella Kituri

Caroline Wambui

Shukri Wachu

Apollo Kamau

Mercy Milanoi

Joy Kiruki

Gloria Milimu

Kimani Githuku

Dennis Matara

Fred Indimuli

Sarah Adam

Bobo

Ken Bosire

Joel Omoto

Nduta

Apopo Mujema

Jimmy

Shiko Mwenda

Zacharry Ochuodho

James Magayi

Caleb Ratemo

Joy Kiruki

Younice

Charity Kiama

Alice Nyanjao

Patrick Wachira

Shadrack Mulei

Milcah Ayoslee

Sarah Kanyara

Dan Kazungu

Eric Ahoy Murithi

Rose Gakuo

Shon Osimbo

Victor Oloo

Apollo Kamau

Seth Oyango

Munene Nyamu

Karen Kibet

Douglas Omari

Murimi Mutiga

Persia Kinyua

Brenda Cheruiyot

