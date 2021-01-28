Kabi WaJesus to be taken to court for neglecting child he sired with cousin

Popular Youtuber Kabi wajesus is being sued for abandoning a child he sired with his cousin seven years ago, named Abigael.

Last week, the Youtuber was exposed by blogger Edgar Obare for allegedly impregnating his cousin who he left to raise their daughter on her own.

The last time Kabi wa Jesus visited his daughter was four years ago during her birthday where he gifted her a bicycle before disappearing never to be seen again.

The mother to Abigael tried reaching out to the popular Youtuber for years unsuccessfully.

She came public with her story, hoping to finally get Kabi wa Jesus’ home address so she could serve him with a court case.

She was successful and will be taking Kabi wa Jesus to court on 1st March. She wants Kabi wa Jesus to pay for his child’s school fees and be more involved as a parent in her life.

A paternity test is to be conducted to ascertain who Abby’s real father is.

The information was shared by one of Kabi’s cousins named Ruth.

“We thank God we have been provided with a court date for Abby’s hearing. The Lord is working, and we will not give up! Justice for Abby! Her case will be heard on Mach 1st, from there, we will know the proceedings for DNA testing. ” wrote Ruth.

Kabi Wa Jesus distanced himself from claims that he had romantic relations with his cousin.

He pointed out that the child in question is his niece and that he only has one son named Taji with his wife, Milly.

“The lady you see in the viral picture is my cousin, and the baby we took this picture with is Abby, my niece. I got a letter purportedly from a lawyer that I need to pay child support amounting to Sh181, 895. I thought it was a joke, So I ignored and moved on” explained Kabi WaJesus.

His cousin named Ruth went on a live Instagram video with Edgar Obare where she accused Kabi Wajesus of lying.

She revealed that Kabi’s wife also knew about the child and lied to save their reputation as content creators.