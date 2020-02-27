Kama si loans ata sijui – Betty Kyalo reveals how loans helped her

Beautiful media personality, Betty Kyalo is one not to shy away from showing the world where she has come from.

She was recently invited to deliver her speech during the East African Model United Nation conference.

The conference was packed with delegates from all over Africa. Over 700 representatives were in attendance.

Betty Kyalo gave an insight into her media journey.

She revealed she was honoured to be invited to inspire young generations through her story.

The beautiful TV siren went ahead to thank God for His favour and blessings.

Betty Kyalo revealed in a different post how she is a product of loans.

According to the news anchor, her mother could not afford to educate her and her siblings. As a result, Bett’s mum took loans to pay for her children’s school fees at Daystar University.

She discloses she will never forget all the tough times she endured to learn.

Betty Kyalo expressed her love for her mum for taking them through school.

She gives her graduation as one of her proudest moments as she had not failed her mum.

Betty Kyalo has proven she is an iron lady unshakeable by life’s storms.

In a recent post, she describes herself as a lady resolved to grow, be prosperous and relish the trip while at it.

However, the mother of one has had her fair share of hard times. Her most recent dark cloud was when her baby girl Ivanna was sick and admitted.

Betty Kyalo admitted that it was a tough time for her. She used to shoot the ‘weekend with Betty’ show before rushing to the hospital.

All this she did without the public eye ever knowing. Betty only let this information out in the public domain after her daughter’s condition improved.

Although she is a public figure, Betty only shares information she feels has no harm while made public.