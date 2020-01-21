Kamene Goro and Kibe react to the viral video of a man masturbating

Home Entertainment Kamene Goro and Kibe react to the viral video of a man...
By Connie Mukenyi
Andrew Kibe and Kamene Goro were a disappointed lot after they saw the video of a man masturbating. The video was first posted on Twitter before it started doing rounds on social media.

The duo aired the masturbation topic on the morning Kiss show. This was after Kibe got a text from a man allegedly addicted to ‘kunyonga monkey’. The texter felt that the issue is rampant in society nowadays. He did not shy away from revealing he masturbates and pleases himself even when in class. He did it under his locker and could not bring himself to stop.

Kibe expressed concern about the breed of men brought up in this generation. He called it a catastrophe seeing it is severely affecting boychild.

Goro shared her experience with a chronic masturbator. The creepy guy used to call her using a private number and masturbate as she listens. Kamene says the only reason she picks is that the number is normally private. As she answers the phone, she can hear the weird caller sighing and choking till he finishes his load. The creep has called her for seven years now.

Kibe also shared his experience with an addict. He revealed he once had a girlfriend who was addicted to masturbation.  According to him, his ex once went shopping with him. As she bent to see shoes from a hawker, she felt a huge patch of wetness in her pants. Kibe shared the lady was innocently shopping when this happened and she did not intend.

Kibe added ladies do undergo the same masturbation issue just like men. He feels that this is a mental issue, a disease that should be addressed. Andrew noted people, affected need psychologists because the person is not mad. He does not understand how a person wakes up in the morning and all they can think of is masturbating.

However, Kibe and Kamene condemn the act of publicly masturbating. A caller agreed with them citing the availability of pornographic material as the main reason behind this immorality.

Kibe, however, moved in to defend men who do it. “Please do not make it a demon thing.” He adds that the majority of men who masturbate have tried courting girls but have been rejected. According to him, some ladies will lead a guy to depression. Accusing him of being extremely poor in bed lasting only a minute may lead the man to masturbate. Finally, it becomes an issue.

A lady called the show confirming that she likes masturbating. She said she engages because her boyfriend does not satisfy her.

“Stop making the act normal,” the duo concluded.

