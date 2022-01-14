Karen Nyamu allegedly dumps Samidoh for ‘cheating‘ on her (Photo)

Ever wished you had peace back at home? Well, yea – you and Samidoh could be going through the same thing; but – I’m thinking Samidoh’s case is way worse judging from the rumors claiming his pregnant wives don’t want to see him. Alaaa!

Yes, rumor making rounds on social media is that Samidoh has not been in good terms with either Eddah (first wife) nor Karen Nyamu (second wife/side chick) who are both heavily pregnant with the singer’s babies.

According to reports, Samidoh hasn’t been home (that much) after his return from the US tour he took in 2021. Since his return both his ladies have been avoiding him (probably after seeing him dance with certain white lady) and is now living life at the Jumeirah Hotel in Mombasa where he was seen with yet another woman.

Karen Nyamu announces breakup

With all the drama back at home and social media – of course Karen Nyamu did what she does best by fueling the situation with a cryptic post. Judging from what she posted, looks like Ms Nyamu just announced her breakup with Samidoh as her post read;

To my ex, ambia doggy yenyu tuliachana, so mambo ya ikiniona nikipita inatingiza mkia ikomee kabsaaa!



Eddah on the other hand made the situation more complicated by announcing her support for Karen Nyamu’s political opponent; who is also running for the Nairobi Senate seat – weuh sema hormones.

Anyway, just like before – I’m pretty sure Karen Nyamu will obviously get back with her Mugithii lover; didn’t he beat her black and blue last time and she still went back? Mapenzi sio yako, wachana nayo.



