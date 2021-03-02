Karen Nyamu asks Samidoh to reveal real truth about their relationship. “You have done nothing wrong, babe.”

Mugithi singer Samidoh Muchoki has today admitted to having an affair with politician Karen Nyamu outside marriage, which led to their son Sam Junior’s birth.

He apologised to his fans for setting a bad example while revealing that he is still together with his wife of 11 years, Edith Muchoki.

Following his post on social media, Karen Nyamu came out and asked Samidoh to speak the real truth regarding their relationship adding that he has nothing to hide.

She advised him to stop escaping reality while fabricating truths, making him a ‘slave for apologies.’

“Running away from reality mpaka lini? Lakini si ata ungeshika your lovely wife vile wewe hunishika. It was easier to declare the whole truth, not half coz utakua slave wa ma apologies. You have done nothing wrong, babe,” Karen Nyamu wrote on her Instagram stories.

Miss Nyamu further added that Samidoh was coarsed into writing that apology on social media.

She stated that she deeply cares for the singer and that they have a lifetime bond.

Over the past few days, Karen Nyamu has been posting videos of Samidoh bonding with their son.

According to reports by Edgar Obare, it was an effort to get the singer to admit that he is the father to her son publicly.

“According to my sources, Karen was tired of Samidoh, not acknowledging his kid. She wanted him to tell the public, so she has been planting hints on social media over the last weeks. Samidoh is scared of his wife and has stayed quiet about it until recently when Karen posted his face to the public, forcing him to say something.”

Samidoh disclosed that he was shocked by the timing of the videos’ release, which fuelled trolls to come after his wife and son.

He said that he regrets the affair, however, his relationship with his wife is now stronger.

“I’m sorry I have put my family and myself in a bad situation. It is true I had a friendship with Karen Nyamu, Pand its involvement led to the birth of an innocent child who I will always support emotionally and financially, “wrote Samidoh.