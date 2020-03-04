Home Entertainment Kate Actress addresses not publicizing her baby, says she is hiding the...
Entertainment

Kate Actress addresses not publicizing her baby, says she is hiding the world from her

By Connie Mukenyi
kate actress and her baby

Kate Actress, real name Catherine Kamau, has finally revealed why she does not post her baby’s face.

The former Mother-in-law actress revealed she does not want netizens trolling her two-month-old daughter. She claims people on the internet streets are ruthless and do not respect anyone.

According to her, people do not care that her daughter is a child. They will attack and trash talk even kids who are innocent souls.

Kate Actress was responding to a fan who requested her to upload a picture of her baby.

Although Catherine and her hubby Phil Karanja posted their daughter, fans felt they needed to see her face and not just her body.

However, the actress claims she prefers to enjoy her daughter’s cuteness alone.

Cruel world

Kate Actress and her husband insist they are not hiding their daughter from the world. Instead, they are protecting the cruel world from her. She added social media is a harsh place to upload a child.

The Harpic brand ambassador, however, reassures fans of meeting their daughter whenever the couple will feel ready to reveal her face.

Kate Actress then went ahead to thank all her fans for showing their support and for the congratulatory messages they sent her.

 

Previous articleIt is not me – Rayvanny denies Facebook account laughing at Tanasha Donna’s heartbreak

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

It is not me – Rayvanny denies Facebook account laughing at Tanasha Donna’s heartbreak

Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian superstar Rayvanny has come out to deny the page that made fun of Kenyan songbird Tanasha Donna after she allegedly broke up with...
Read more
Entertainment

Hapa ni kazi tu – Former K24 journalist lands new job months after being fired

Alfred Kiura -
Former K24 news anchor Ahmed Bhalo has found a new job four months after being shown the door. According to reports, the journalist has landed...
Read more
Entertainment

Mike Sonko’s lavish birthday party!

Connie Mukenyi -
Mike Sonko is a man who loves to live largely. His taste for expensive tidings was confirmed today during the celebration of his birthday. Mike...
Read more
15,281FansLike
3,446FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kate Actress addresses not publicizing her baby, says she is hiding the world from her

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Kate Actress, real name Catherine Kamau, has finally revealed why she does not post her baby's face. The former Mother-in-law actress revealed she does not...
Read more

It is not me – Rayvanny denies Facebook account laughing at Tanasha Donna’s heartbreak

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian superstar Rayvanny has come out to deny the page that made fun of Kenyan songbird Tanasha Donna after she allegedly broke up with...
Read more

Court dismisses Aukot’s BBI taskforce case

News Erick Flavour -
The court has dismissed the Thirdway Alliance case filed by Ekuru Aukot to have the Building Bridges Initiative declared unconstitutional. In a ruling issued on...
Read more

Suspected Kenyan serial killer faces hanging in the US

News Tracy Nabwile -
A Kenyan man could possibly be facing a death penalty. His name is Billy Chemirmir. He allegedly killed more than 22 grandmothers. The elderly...
Read more

Hapa ni kazi tu – Former K24 journalist lands new job months after being fired

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Former K24 news anchor Ahmed Bhalo has found a new job four months after being shown the door. According to reports, the journalist has landed...
Read more

Coronavirus: 23 Iranian MPs infected as toll rises

Breaking news Edwin Ginni -
At least 23 Iranian government officials have tested positive for the coronavirus in the latest case reporting that hit the Islamic Republic. The infected 23...
Read more

Mike Sonko’s lavish birthday party!

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Mike Sonko is a man who loves to live largely. His taste for expensive tidings was confirmed today during the celebration of his birthday. Mike...
Read more

Why I refused to grace Parents’ Magazine Cover – Kambua reveals

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Citizen TV's Rauka Show host and singer Kambua has revealed why four years ago she refused to grace the Parents’ Magazine Cover. In a lengthy...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke