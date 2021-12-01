Kate Actress Plays Hard to Get Towards Churchill in Hilarious Love-Struck Skit: “Unataka Kunilima Ama?”

Kate Actress and Churchill Ndambuki took part in a hilarious skit as the comedian tried to impress her

The actress was only interested in a rich man, and Churchill’s job title as a shamba boy could not fit her status

The radio host tried showing Kate how obsessed he was with her, only for her to accuse him of using Sauti Sol’s lyrics in his pickup lines

Kate Actress continues to prove she’s the number one actress in the country with hilarious online skits, and this time round, she was joined by comedian Churchill Ndambuki.

After their recent sit-down, the actress brought Churchill back to the theater for a hilarious skit on stage, with the comedian acting like a love-struck poor man.

Trust Kate to bring out the best ‘hard to get’ attitude to the set, as she put Churchill to the test, with hilarious questions while trying to put him off.

At one point, the entertainer said his name was Richard, and he was hit by the question, “But are you rich?”.

The funnyman noted how he’s been watching her pass by and finally dared to talk to her after getting a raise.

Unataka kunilima?

After saying he was a farm manager, Kate hilariously asked Churchill if he intended to ‘plow’ her.

She even accused him of using Sauti Sol’s lyrics in his pick-up lines, as Churchill tried to target her inner person with hilarious proverbs.

The two ended up bursting into laugher towards the end of the clip as Churchill praised Kate for her incredible acting skills.

Many fans praised the two for the hilarious piece, including Kate’s hubby Phil Karanja, who asked Churchill to return to acting.

Getting pregnant in university

The renowned actress revealed during the Churchill Show interview that she got pregnant just months after joining university.

Kate opened up to life at Kampala University, where she got pregnant just three months after her admission.

Having come from a strict family, she was stunned to find that university was different, and they mingled with boys even in their dormitories.

Her mother had taken out a loan of KSh 400k to take her to the Ugandan institution and noted the pregnancy was a huge shock.

“It was so fast, even when the doctor told me, I could not process it and because I was a really tiny girl you couldn’t not see it. So I actually came home and went back to school thinking maybe the doctor did not know what he was saying,” she said.

Kate said she did not understand anything about contraceptives despite learning about them in school and even laughed about going for a morning-after pill three weeks into her pregnancy.

The actress said her pregnancy had started showing, but her dad could not tell, and her mother was out of the country. So on her return date, she wrote a letter and ran away to stay with a friend.

“So for a week, mum came and read the letter and she was dejected. She called my friend and asked that I return home. It wasn’t an easy ride and I never want to see my parents that disappointed ever again,” she said.

