Kenya is hell – Huddah Monroe responds to President’s Uhuru and his promise to local artists

By Connie Mukenyi
Huddah Monroe

Huddah Monroe has come out guns blazing at president Uhuru Kenyatta after his speech yesterday. According to the petite socialite, the president is wrong in allocating funds to artists, yet Kenyans are starving.

According to her, it does not make sense to caution artists, yet people are struggling to try to make ends meet. Huddah feels Uhuru should have instead allocated those funds to city slum dwellers.

Ms. Monroe insisted that Uhuru should have also allocated the money to the health sector. Coronavirus, the current global pandemic, has put a strain on hospitals worldwide.

Huddah Monroe

The president announced that his government had allocated Ksh. 200 million to artists. This order was active starting this month. Giving out 200 million monthly translates to ksh 2 billion assigned to the Kenyan artists.

The president further ordered the Ministry of Sports, Culture, and Heritage to disburse ksh 100 million for artists and other entertainers.

Uhuru was acting in line with his promise in January when he pledged to help out artists. His government will make the first payment this week.

“Almost $ 1 million directed to entertainers while people don’t know where to get their next meal with the lockdown! I pity my country, people. Kenya is hell. Can you imagine not even directed to healthcare or food for those in slums.” Huddah complained.

Willy Paul’s take

Gospel musician turned secular Willy Paul was also not pleased with the president’s directive. According to him, even though Uhuru allocated more money, he gave it to the wrong people.

.

He, however, added that artists need transparency instead of more funds. Bwana Mkunaji further added that those same authorities were paying artists little cash. Giving them more money does not guarantee that they will start paying out the right amount.

He questioned the methods the authorities used in paying artists. Willy Paul further added that artists are now watching to see what will happen with their money.

