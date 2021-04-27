Khaligraph Jones defends artists’ visit to DP Ruto.

Multi-award-winning rapper Khaligraph Jones has come out to defend some of the Kenyan artists who recently visited Deputy President William Ruto at his official residence in Karen.

The Mi Siogopi rapper while speaking in an interview with K24 on Tuesday 27 April 2021 said that the meeting was purely focused on matters affecting artists and how they can resolve them.

He added that noted that the discussions also entailed how some of the COVID-19 directives imposed by the government have affected the creative industry.

However, the rapper said that it was sad that many people thought that the meeting was political while other artists who were not invited castigated them claiming that they were endorsing the second in command as he looks to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 general elections.

“It is so sad that people who were not in the meeting have a lot to say. People assume when artists meet a politician, they are going for handouts,” he said.

Khaligraph Jones went on to make it clear that the meeting with Deputy President William Ruto was in no way toed to any political matter.

He elaborated that one of the issues that were discussed in the meeting pertained to artists’ royalties that were being remitted to artists by the relevant music regulation bodies.

He said that the bodies mandated to collect the revenue on artists’ behalf have been taking too much from them while given them so little for their work.

The Open Doors rapper went on to state that as artists, they had tried to push for 50% and Deputy William Ruto assured them that in a couple of months, the resolution would be worked on.

He added that the artists that were in the meeting also pushed for the establishment of an emergency kitty that would see them cushioned as the country fights the COVID-19 pandemic.

He disclosed that the artists also decided that they would come up with ways that would help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Jones said that the ideas would then be implemented so that the COVID-19 curve can be flattened and hopefully the restrictions could be eased by the government.

The artists meeting with the DP came a few days after Khaligraph Jones wrote a letter to DP Ruto and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga asking them to try and compel President Uhuru Kenyatta to ease government restrictions as Kenyans were suffering.