Home Entertainment Kim Kardashian faces backlash for flying her entourage to an island amidst...
Entertainment

Kim Kardashian faces backlash for flying her entourage to an island amidst Covid-19

By Tracy Nabwile
Kim Kardashian's 'humble' post bragging about 'privileged' she is has angered fans.

Netizens slammed reality TV star Kim Kardashian for flying her friends and family to a tropical island to celebrate her 40th birthday. According to TMZ, Kim flew the celebrities 6,400 kilometres from Los Angeles to Tahiti.

Kim Kardashian chartered her private jet and flew her close friends and family to the island. They all spent a week swimming with whales, dancing, and kayaking. The entourage enjoyed the week on the private island far away from reality.

Kim Kardashian even went ahead to tweet that “I am happy we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time.”

Kim’s husband, Kanye West, reportedly joined the party later in the week.

“Before Covid, I don’t think any of us truly appreciated what a simple luxury it was to be able to travel and be together with family and friends in a safe environment,” Kim tweeted.

The backlash


Kim’s joy was short-lived after social media users attacked her on her post. Most commented on how coronavirus had claimed the lives of many yet celebrities were insensitive on the issue.

“Cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital. A neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers! So humble and so down to earth, truly,” one user tweeted.

“Are you that insensitive you don’t realize this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks, not private islands,” musician and celebrity Peter Frampton commented.

In her defence, Kim Kardashian noted that all her guests self-quarantined for two weeks before their departure. Additionally, she said that they underwent multiple health screens.

Kim Kardashian is just one of the celebrities that have faced the wrath of social media users for flaunting their privilege amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

