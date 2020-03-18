Kula maisha mama angu – Diamond Platnumz excites fans whit beautiful message to his mother

Diamond Platnumz’s mother Sandra Sanura Kassim has been the backbone of Diamond’s success over the years and the Baba Lao singer has come to appreciate her efforts while raising him till he became the superstar he is today.

Sandra Kassim, popularly known as Mama Dangote recently posted a picture of herself on top of a white LandCruiser as she made fun of her long legs. Her son later left a comment urging her to enjoy life to the fullest as she had struggled to raise her.

“Kula Maisha mama angu, Umepata tabu sana kunilea hadi leo kufika hapa…furaha yangu ni kuona unafurahi 🙏,” read Diamond Platnumz’s comment.

The comment attracted a large number of fans who urged Diamond to continue having a good heart. Diamond and his mother are known to have a very tight bond and sometimes Mama Dangote has been accused by Diamond’s fans of playing a key role in making his son’s girlfriends leave the Wasafi Classic Baby recording label C.E.O.

In the comment section though, not all fans were pleased with the picture as some fans and critics asked her to return Diamond’s former girlfriend and third baby mama Tanasha Donna’s car. It was reported that despite Diamond gifting the Kenyan songbird and former radio presenter a German machine, Mama Dangote repossessed it as it was registered under her name.

Tanasha has, however, refuted the claims and in a previous post stated that there were too many lies about her being spread. She asked her fans to be careful about what they read on social media. Diamond has two other baby mamas; Tanzanian singer and video vixen Hamisa Mobetto and South Africa based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan.

In a recent interview, Diamond’s second baby mama Hamisa stressed out that the two would never get back together as she knew Diamond too well to go back. She stated that being with the Jeje singer was like watching the American hit movie dubbed Titanic and waiting for a different ending. Diamond sired a son with Hamisa while he was still dating his first baby mama Zari which made her leave him.