Legendary music producer Tedd Josiah reveals his late wife’s last wish

By Alfred Kiura
Legendary producer Tedd Josiah reveals his late wife’s last wish.

Celebrated Kenyan music producer and singer Tedd Josiah has revealed that his late wife Regina Katar told him that she wished to go back to school and run her business before she passed away in October 2017 leaving him with their daughter.

Tedd took to his Instagram page to reveal that her wife told him that if she went back to school she would take a different course than the one she had done and asked him if he would mind and support her.

The late Regina Katar and her daughter.

He went on to state that as he now looks at their daughter, it is different when one is a single parent and when one is the only parent. He wished that her mother was alive to see how much she has grown as takes after her in many ways.

“Today as every day I look at the little angel 👼🏼 she left and trust me it’s different when you’re a single parent and when you’re an only parent…… I wish her mama could see how much she brought a child who without being told is just panning out to become like her mama in so many ways,” read part of the post.

The producer went on to state that he wished his late wife could see how much her daughter’s eyes light up when she sees her mother’s pictures. He added that he also wished some days she would carry the burden of the baby with him, raising her, of the business and raising it, of life and walking it. 

He went on to say that those were just dreams but he hopes that their daughter will grow without any hiccups in life and that her dreams will stay alive. He added that he also hoped that one day he would find true peace in his soul.

Tedd’s wife died after a short illness from internal bleeding which was caused by a blood disorder which left a few platelets in her blood. Regine passed away when their baby was only three months old. In a previous interview, he revealed that after her death, life difficult to cope with as he had to make a lot of adjustments. He explained that in many ways, his late wife was his anchor and she left him on a free fall. 

Previous articleCS Kagwe announces new COVID-19 control measures

