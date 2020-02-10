Home Entertainment Luwi Hausa of Maria show wins his first award
Luwi Hausa of Maria show wins his first award

By Connie Mukenyi
Luwi Hausa
Luwi bags his first award since becoming a cast at Maria

Brian Ogana alias Sir Luwi Hausa has won himself his first award. He stars in the Citizen TV hit series Maria as a lead actor.

During the Talent-Preneur Awards Gala 2020, Luwi triumphed over other actors to win the coveted Best Actor of the Year. The awards were held at the Nairobi Film Centre.

Luwi was the only cast from Maria to be nominated for the awards.

The Maria star expressed his joy after winning. This is his first award since he started acting on the TV series.

Luwi gave thanks to all his fans who voted for him. He went ahead to accredit and dedicate his award to the Maria show.

Luwi and his co-actor Maria in the hit TV series Maria

According to him, the award was very humbling. For that reason, he vowed to work hard to produce better results.

He added his fans should expect more from him as the award is a source of motivation. Brian promises to act and personalise his fictional character of ‘Luwi Hausa’. He acts as a distressed young lover who is coerced into an unwanted marriage although he loves someone else.

The event was organised by the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB). This event was sponsored by corporate companies, government bodies and Nairobi county.

Its theme was ‘The Oscars affair’.Attendees were instructed to dress in black with a touch of gold.

Fans were required to vote for their best in all categories. The nominee with the most votes got the award.

In attendance were Robert Burale, Ezekiel Mutual and Nairobi women rep Esther Passaris.

Nairobi Women rep, Esther Passaris having a chat with Ezekiel Mutua at the event.

`Other awards

Role Model of the Year Award went to Betty Adera. She participated in Ms. president as a contestant. The show was aired in KTN. It aimed at training women for leadership positions. She was among the finalist in the show.

Reverend Lucy Natasha also bagged herself an award during the event. She was recognised for her exemplary work in mentoring and motivating others.

Reverend Lucy Natasha admiring her award. She bagged the best inspirational speaker award

Natasha received the best inspirational speaker award. She pledged to keep up with her excellent work. In her company were two stewards who never seem to leave her side.

Entertainment

Entertainment

Entertainment

Luwi Hausa of Maria show wins his first award

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Brian Ogana alias Sir Luwi Hausa has won himself his first award. He stars in the Citizen TV hit series Maria as a lead...
Read more

