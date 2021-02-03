I was a tout when I was five years old – Govi opens up on life before Machachari

Machachari star Malik Lemuel aka Govi has today opened up on his life before appearing on our screens as a kid actor in 2010.

Growing up, many people assumed that Govi was a pampered rich kid with some even calling him a snob because of his quiet and introverted nature.

Well, it turns out that the 20-year-old actor grew up in a very humble background and being cast in Machachari was actually his big break.

Govi’s childhood was a very sad one, as he and his parents were poverty-stricken and struggling to make ends meet.

He described how his parents would often starve themselves so they could afford a five-shilling meal for Govi.

Times were so hard for the actor that he was forced to become a matatu tout at the tender age of five.

Govi, accompanied by one of his cousins, would head to work every day after school and help the conductors fill the matatus with passengers for 20 shillings per trip.

This little hustle would pay a few coins which would be enough for basic needs.

His living conditions were also really bad as the actor lived in a 5-bedroomed house together with 30 other relatives.

The young actor then landed his first gig on Makutano Junction then followed by an acting opportunity in Machachari.

The show went on for over 700 episodes which completely transformed his life.

He has landed several advertising contracts throughout the years which he is very grateful to God for.

The actor asked people to stop judging him wrongly, as he also was a hustler before fame and money.

Govi revealed that his mother, Suzanne Njoki, has been his manager ever since his first acting role.

The actor did not fail to mention how countrywide fame impacted his life.

When he was young, Govi’s mother would always try to hide his face when they went to public areas because of the attention he commanded. Even touts would overcharge him once they recognized him.

“Nilkua donda nikiwa five years old iyo time before nijoin Makutano Junction. Nataka leo watu wanijue waache kusema Malik haongeagi na watu. Mi na cousin yangu tulikuwa tunajaza watu kwa mat tunalipwa 20 bob tukitokea shule,” narrated Govi.