Entertainment

Married gay man reveals how his wife almost caught him after his sexcapade

By Connie Mukenyi
gay men

A screenshot recently leaked exposing two gay men. The two are married to women but engage in gay acts.

In the screenshot, one man is seen informing his lover of how his wife nearly caught him. According to him, he was bleeding a lot after engaging in intercourse with his gay lover.

He then went ahead to ask the other guy to be the ‘woman’ until he heals.

“I miss you, but I won’t be able to do anal for a while. Let us stick to me being the man and you the woman until I heal.” Read a part of the screenshot.

His gay ‘woman’ agreed to be the woman till he healed replying his text with ‘ok babes’.

The man went ahead to thank his lover for recommending creme and vitamin C tablets. The tablets helped in stopping the bleeding.

The ‘woman’ replied he was very pleased his gay lover lost his virginity to him. He was happy they could go both ways now.

However, he acknowledged losing male virginity is not an easy process. It is filled with a lot of pain and bleeding.

The married gay man then claimed to miss his lover. He informed his partner he was already stimulated as he was typing their messages.

The man then went ahead and sent a picture of his manhood to his lover.

His lover seemed pleased with what he saw claiming he ‘needed that meat’.

The man suggested they meet up on the weekend so he could serve him. However, his partner declined, stating his wife will be in town for the weekend.

He added he would inform him if there is any change of plans.

The two secret gay lovers then ended their conversation by declaring their deep love for each other.

This leaked screenshot shows a part of marriage that no one would even suspect. However, the LGBT+ community in Kenya is growing.

Majority of them are in hiding since it is illegal to engage in homosexuality. This explains why gay men get married to women.

Afterwards, they can engage in their gay acts in secrecy without society judging them.

The leaked screenshot solicited mixed reactions online.

While some condemned their acts citing them immoral, some did not seem to mind.

One netizen even commented she would not mind having a gay husband. According to her, they will live like siblings. The hubby will most of the time leave her alone to do her things as he does his.

