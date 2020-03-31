Meet the man who went into quarantine with 20 ladies

A 67-year-old Thailand ruler has solicited mixed reactions on social media after he went into quarantine with 20 ladies.

Maha Vajiralongkorn, Thailand’s King, has fully booked out a prestigious German hotel to isolate himself. The hotel is four-star rated with very appealing sights.

The King, known for his luxurious lifestyle, went into quarantine in a bid to protect himself from the deadly coronavirus.

According to tabloids in Thailand, the King is at the Grand Hotel Snonnenbichl.

He allegedly has ‘special permission’ to quarantine in the Alpine resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

The King is currently at the hotel with his 20 concubines and servants.

The King was allegedly planning to come with an additional 119 people. However, the entourage was denied access amid coronavirus panic and fear.

Rama X, as he is commonly known as, allowed the others to return home after they were denied entry.

Most of the hotels in the area closed as a result of coronavirus. However, the Snonnenbichl remained open as it was hosting royal guests.

The hotel allegedly had permission from the authorities to host the royals because “the guests are a single, homogenous group with no fluctuation.” The local district spokesman gave out this information.

Angered residents

Thailand residents were angered by their King’s extravagant and luxurious lifestyle. Enraged netizens started a “Why do we need a king.” According to the threads, the King has never been to Thailand since February this year.

May 2019, the King hit the headlines after he introduced his wife, Suthida Tidjai, to royalty. Suthida was formerly a flight attendant.

He branded her ‘queen’ as well as making her the assistant leader of his private security detail.

The King, being one controversial public figure, hit the headlines once again after he introduced Nimron Ounprom, his concubine to royalty.

In July 2019, he named Nimron as his Royal Noble Consort.

This was the first time a royal got involved with a concubine in 100 years. All the previous kings were monogamous.

However, he stripped her of her title three months later in October 2019. According to the King, Nimron was disrespecting his wife, queen Suthida and was regularly involved in conflicts.

Nimron lost military, government, and noble ranks, titles, positions as well as all royal decorations.

The King has previously been married three times. He has seven children.

Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended to power after his father passed away. His father had ruled Thailand for 70 years until his death in October 2016.