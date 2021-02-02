Shakilla does not deserve the job opportunities she is getting – gengetone rapper Mejja

After being pushed by several media houses to comment on the issue of Shakilla dissing his verse in the famous ‘Nairobi’ song, gengetone rapper Mejja finally shared his thoughts on the upcoming socialite’s comment.

A few weeks ago, Sol generation musician Bensoul featured Mejja in his latest hit song ‘Nairobi’. As usual, Mejja delivered a great verse which many gengetone fans enjoyed.

However, upcoming socialite Shakilla had some negative sentiments regarding Mejja’s appearance on the song.

She took to her Instagram account, where she said that the song would be much better without Mejja.

Shakilla advised Bensoul to rerecord the song while mentioning that people overrated Mejja’s verse.

“Can someone tell Mejja it’s not a must for him to feature in every song, the NAIROBI song was good until his part. He looks like a low budget Amin Dada his 3 seconds were unnecessary. His part deleted and the song to be re-uploaded before it’s too late.” wrote Shakilla.

Over the past few weeks, several media houses asked Mejja to comment on the issue, but he always shut them down, saying he will not engage in negative vibes.

The artist, however, decided to open his heart in a recent interview on Switch TV.

He was outraged by the fact that Shakilla keeps trending and even given job opportunities even though she is openly immoral and spreading the wrong message to the young generation.

Mejja said that such women should not be given airplay or even attention by anyone in the country.

He mentioned that being a parent, he wouldn’t want his daughter to emulate such behaviour simply because women like Shakilla get rich from it.

Mejja advised Kenyan ladies to instead emulate ladies like the Chat spot show hosts, Joyce Maina and King Kaka’s wife who work hard to make a living.

He further urged netizens to stop rewarding Shakilla’s behaviour as that only inspires her to act in a way that misleads the impressionable young generation.