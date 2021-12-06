Mr Seed Gushes Over Wife Nimo After Buying Her Fancy Car as Christmas Gift

Gospel singer Mr Seed and his wife Nimo Gachuiri tied the knot in a colourful wedding in August 2019

Despite ups and downs in their relationship, the lovely couple has always served couple goals on social media

Mr Seed bought his wife a brand new Mazda Demio as a Christmas gift due to her loyalty

Gospel artiste Mr Seed has surprised his wife Nimo Gachuiri with a new car on Monday, December 6, 2021.

The Dunda crooner said he gifted his wife a new Mazda Demio with the hope that one day he will be able to gift her a Range Rover.

“Small gift for wifey. Thank you for holding me and our family down. We work as a team we win as a team…Glory to God. I love you n drive safe. We will tell our testimonies on the day I will gift you a Range Rover. Meanwhile, let’s celebrate our December wi this. God bless you,” he said.

While reacting to the post, Nimo expressed her joy at her new drive, stating that wins need to be celebrated no matter how small.

“We work as a team and we win as a team to infinity baby. I love ya,” she replied.

Kisumu man gifts wife brand new car

In a separate article published on TUKO.co.ke, A Kisumu based real estate agent identified as Max Jwecks surprised his wife Daisy with a car after delivering a bouncing baby boy a few days ago.

The businessman showed up in hospital carrying a bouquet, gave it to his wife before they left with their newborn son. Outside the hospital, a brand new Mazda Axela with words ‘Welcome home Prince’ written on the number plate part awaited the new mom and her son.

Jweks took to social media to pamper his wife with love, revealing that Daisy gave birth on her birthday.

“I cannot fathom how in the world you absorbed so much pain to deliver our beautiful son on your birthday!!! You are really one hell of a strong woman and I absolutely admire your courage!’ he wrote in part.

