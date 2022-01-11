Mulamwah hints ex girlfriend Carol Sonnie had ‘someone on the side’

Comedian Mulamwah has finally started opening up about his breakup with long term girl, Carol Sonnie.

This comes a few weeks after he revealed that his main reason for staying silent on the issue; is because he was afraid his revelation about their relationship would taint her image. And being the mother of his child – this is something he didn’t want to put her through.

However looks like he may have shared a tip of the iceberg while on an interview with Mseto East Africa; where he gave some of his reason for breaking up with the lady barely 2 months after baby was born.

Well, according to the interview – turns out that these two broke up during the first trimester of their pregnancy; but decided to keep it a secret until just recently. Not so smart, right?

Carol Sonnie’s disrespectful ways

Anyway during the interview we finally got to learn how Mulamwah’s home was operating on the low; and judging from what the comedian said – we can confirm this was no bed of roses.

This is apparently because he knew he had a replacement somewhere waiting for him to fail Sonnie before sliding in to take his place. Actually what he said was Jamaa flani who would step in and help Carol when she wanted something that Mulamwah couldn’t afford.

He made this known after he issued some words of advice to his baby mama on handling her next relationship, saying;

Ningeomba sana hata kwa relationship yake ingine aendelee kua humble na apatiane time. Hizi vitu zote tutapata.

About what angered him most, Mulamwah said;

Unapata labda kuna wakati singeweza kuprovide hiki na hiki, yeye angeenda kutafuta mahali fulani ama kwa jamaa fulani na nilikua nakwazika kweli.



