Arrested murder suspect did no spend night with Velvine since he was married – says bar attendant

By Nina Blak
velvine nungari kinyanjui

The bar attendant who was on duty the night 23-year-old Velvine Nungari Kinyanjui got assaulted told the DCI that the murder suspect refused to spend the night at the lodging since he was married.

According to CCTV footage retrieved from Sinnot hotel, Joseph Kinyua Murimi and Velvine arrived drunk at 9.00 pm, but Kinyua left alone one and a half hours later.

Mr. Joseph left with Velvine’s phone, and when the barman inquired why he left the lady in the unlocked room, he said that she was tired and needed to rest.

Kinyua added that he was a married man and thus had to get home to his family. couldn’t

“A bar attendant whose statement was recorded stated to have ushered out the suspect around 10.30 pm. Allegedly, Kinyua had told the barman that he had left Velvine in the unlocked room to rest as she was exhausted and that he(Kinyua) spend the night out since he was married” the DCI wrote on Twitter.

Joseph Kinyua, 33, is currently detained at Kiamumbi police station for ten days as investigations surrounding the late Velvine’s death continue.

The suspect claimed that Velvine was no stranger to him as he had met her two days prior to February 23rd.

A post mortem was done on Velvine, a former student of Kenyatta University, on March 11th.

The pathologist concluded that the deceased developed compression fractures on her vertebral column, leading to her lungs collapsing, causing her death on March 9th.

At the time of her death, Velvine was admitted to Kenyatta University referral hospital, where her friends had taken her on February 24th.

Velvine Nungari was an employee at Ruiru’s Destiny park, while Joseph Kinyua was a salesman of assorted car parts.

Several celebrities had joined in the online campaign dubbed #Justice for Velvine.

One of them, Nadia Mukami, who attended the same high school as Velvine, came out to congratulate all those who condemned the rape culture.

“I went to the same high school with Velvine, Mount Laverna, and I will use my space to say #justiceforvelvine. It’s time to shame and end the rape culture in Kenya!” wrote Nadia on her social media.

