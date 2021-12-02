Muthee Kiengei Emotionally Mourns Friend Bishop Godfrey Migwi: “You’ve Surprised Me”

Pastor Muthee Kiengei has paid tribute to his friend Bishop Godfrey Migwi of the House of Hope Church in Kayole

The bishop was reported dead today morning, and his friend Muthee praised him for his service and said he was the one who encouraged him to get back to the priesthood

More social media users sent in their condolences and wished the family of the deceased peace and strength during this difficult time

Muthee mourns Migwi

Muthee said the bishop’s death surprised him and talked about their close friendship and how devastated he was to learn of his buddy’s passing.

He wrote:

“Why should I be typing this? In all, what we had and did, your destination was this early. So bad and sad. You encouraged me to pick back the priesthood vestments and promised to support me in all this. It is well, go well Rev Bishop Godfrey Migwi, you’ve just surprised me.”

The deceased was the bishop of the House of Hope Church in Kayole and a sharp critic of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Building Bridges Initiative.

He had announced an interest in contesting for the Mathioya Parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election.

Earlier, TUKO.co.ke broke the news of his passing and tributes from his church members and Kenyans in general.

More tributes

Here are some of the comments from Pastor Muthee’s post:

Joyce Wangui said:

“Very sad indeed. May his soul rest in peace. May God comfort his family during this difficult time.

Martha Wangechi commented:

“I do not have the courage to type rest in peace.”

Arthur Njoro added:

“This is very very sad, good people just go too early. It’s hard to say rest in peace. God have mercy.”

Simon Chege

“So sad, condolences to the church and his family at large, rest in peace man of God.”

Selectress Shekez Githiro

“So sad and unbelievable. May his soul rest in peace and may God grant his whole family peace of mind and heart.”

Source: Tuko Breaking News