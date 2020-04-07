Mwanaume hatulizwi na mtoto – Diamond Platnumz’s mother claps back at son’s baby mamas.

Diamond Platnumz’s mother Sarah Kassim popularly known as Mama Dangote has come out to clap back at her son’s former girlfriends and baby mamas stating that having a child with a man does not guarantee the man will not leave.

Tanzanian singer and video vixen Giggy Money posted Mama Dangotes’ video on her Insta story stressing out that women should know that pregnancies can never keep a man. In the video, Diamond’s mother stated that women should not have children to trap men since men cannot be trapped by the move.

“Alafu mwanaume haibiwi, a real man cannot be stolen na mwanaume akiamua kukuacha anakuacha. Na mtu ambaye hafikiriangi mara mbili kwa kumwacha mtu ni mwanaume,” Mama Dangote added.

The video comes days after Diamond’s third baby mama, Tanasha Donna who broke up with the Baba Lao singer about a month ago revealed that she tried everything to save the relationship because she did not want her son Naseeb Junior to grow up without a father.

She stated that she really wanted to be in the relationship but things took a wrong turn six months before she called it quits. She added that she called it quits after she saw that the singer was not interesting in salvaging it.

She also revealed that dating a mama’s boy was difficult since their mothers can become too controlling and often cross the boundaries. She went on to insinuate that Diamond failed to let her mother know when she was crossing the line.

Their breakup became the talk of town and celebrities across East Africa went on to give their two cents about it. Some claimed that they had already predicted the relationship coming to an end given Diamond’s high appetite for women.

Diamond has other two baby mama; Tanzanian singer and Video vixen Hamisa Mobetto and South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan.