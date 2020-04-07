Home Entertainment Mwanaume hatulizwi na mtoto – Diamond Platnumz’s mother claps back at son’s...
Entertainment

Mwanaume hatulizwi na mtoto – Diamond Platnumz’s mother claps back at son’s baby mamas

By Alfred Kiura
Mwanaume hatulizwi na mtoto – Diamond Platnumz’s mother claps back at son’s baby mamas.

Diamond Platnumz’s mother Sarah Kassim popularly known as Mama Dangote has come out to clap back at her son’s former girlfriends and baby mamas stating that having a child with a man does not guarantee the man will not leave.

Tanzanian singer and video vixen Giggy Money posted Mama Dangotes’ video on her Insta story stressing out that women should know that pregnancies can never keep a man. In the video, Diamond’s mother stated that women should not have children to trap men since men cannot be trapped by the move.

“Alafu mwanaume haibiwi, a real man cannot be stolen na mwanaume akiamua kukuacha anakuacha. Na mtu ambaye hafikiriangi mara mbili kwa kumwacha mtu ni mwanaume,” Mama Dangote added.

View this post on Instagram

BOSS..

A post shared by Sandrah…! (@mama_dangote) on

The video comes days after Diamond’s third baby mama, Tanasha Donna who broke up with the Baba Lao singer about a month ago revealed that she tried everything to save the relationship because she did not want her son Naseeb Junior to grow up without a father.

She stated that she really wanted to be in the relationship but things took a wrong turn six months before she called it quits. She added that she called it quits after she saw that the singer was not interesting in salvaging it.

She also revealed that dating a mama’s boy was difficult since their mothers can become too controlling and often cross the boundaries. She went on to insinuate that Diamond failed to let her mother know when she was crossing the line.

Their breakup became the talk of town and celebrities across East Africa went on to give their two cents about it. Some claimed that they had already predicted the relationship coming to an end given Diamond’s high appetite for women.

Diamond has other two baby mama; Tanzanian singer and Video vixen Hamisa Mobetto and South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan.

Previous articleBreaking: UK PM Boris Johnson taken to intensive care

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Meet Azziad the #utawezana challenge queen

Connie Mukenyi -
Musicians Mejja and Femi one recently released a hit 'utawezana' that gave birth to the #utawezana challenge. With many netizens participating, one tweep, however,...
Read more
Entertainment

Jacqueline Wolper speaks on her ex- boyfriend Harmonize and wife fall out rumors

Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian actress Jacqueline Wolper has given her two cents on the reported fall out between his former boyfriend Harmonize and his Italian wife Sarah...
Read more
Entertainment

Julie Gichuru makes Willis Raburu scream on live TV (Video)

Alfred Kiura -
Media personality Julie Gichuru took her time off to celebrate Citizen TV news anchor and 10 over 10 show host Willis Raburu with a...
Read more
15,506FansLike
3,426FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Mwanaume hatulizwi na mtoto – Diamond Platnumz’s mother claps back at son’s baby mamas

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Diamond Platnumz's mother Sarah Kassim popularly known as Mama Dangote has come out to clap back at her son’s former girlfriends and baby mamas...
Read more

Breaking: UK PM Boris Johnson taken to intensive care

Breaking news Edwin Ginni -
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been taken to intensive care days after testing positive for covid-19. The PM, according to a spokesman showed “more...
Read more

Meet Azziad the #utawezana challenge queen

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Musicians Mejja and Femi one recently released a hit 'utawezana' that gave birth to the #utawezana challenge. With many netizens participating, one tweep, however,...
Read more

Co-op donates Sh100 million towards the Covid-19 fight

News Stanley Kasee -
The cooperative Bank of Kenya (Co-op Bank) has donated Sh100 million to the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund that was recently established to gather resources...
Read more

Uhuru directs National Treasury to use graft proceeds to help the poor

News Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Monday, directed the National Treasury to use the proceeds collected from graft cases and the corrupt to help the poor...
Read more

Safaricom, Vodacom acquires MPESA brand, relocates management to Kenya

Business News Erick Flavour -
Safaricom and Vodacom have jointly acquired the M-PESA brand, product development, and support services platform. This deal was first announced in 2019 to accelerate the...
Read more

Gideon Saburi to spend three more days in police custody

News Connie Mukenyi -
Gideon Saburi, Kilifi Deputy governor, will spend three more nights in a police cell as he awaits his bail ruling. The deputy governor was arraigned...
Read more

Thugs are posing as multi-agency teams tracing coronavirus- Kenyans warned

Health Stanley Kasee -
Police have warned Kenyans against thugs who are masquerading as multi-agency teams coordinating activities of the covid-19 pandemic fight in the country. Authorities have called...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

Africa newsBreaking newsBusiness NewsCounty NewsEntertainmentFeaturedHealthJobsLifestyleLocal newsNewsPoliticsRadioSports NewsTechnologyTravel / Tourism / CultureTVVideos
Corona Virus Update

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke