My first boyfriend left me for a light skin chic – Nadia Mukami spills the beans

Kenya’s songbird Nadia Mukami has revealed when she experienced her first break up and how she felt.

In a Q&A interview with a local TV station, the Maombi singer revealed that her first boyfriend whose name is Eric Munene dumped her while she was in the third year at University for a light skin girl.

“Eric Munene I made it. I got dumped over some light skin chic but I made it. It was painful. I didn’t eat, I didn’t sleep, I was crying I thought that that was the guy that was going to marry me but he didn’t marry me but here I am. I made it,” she revealed.

The songbird revealed that her first kiss with her then-boyfriend was so awkward and scary. Nadia has in the past two instances expressed her love for award-winning legendary American rapper, producer, singer and songwriter J.Cole The singer has even gone ahead to write a poem dedicated to the Wet Dreamz rapper stating that he makes her weak and she knows that he would never cheat on her.

In the Q&A session, the Radio Love singer revealed that she would love to have an intimate relationship with the celebrated American rapper as she went on to call him her baby daddy.

She also revealed that her first job was as a marketer in one of the supermarkets where she used to earn Ksh. 2000 per day. In a past interview, the songstress stressed out that she is not in any relationship despite people posting her pictures on their social media platforms and claiming to be her boyfriends or husbands. She pointed out that until she introduces her man, all other stories will just be rumors.

In one of her previous posts, the songbird pointed out that she was glad that her exes were copying her career ideas as she was acting as their inspiration.

Here is the Q&A session: