My mum ako panic mode – Juliani reveals amidst death threats

In a tweet, the Utawala hit-maker said that his mother is already in a panic mode, and always praying to God for protection.

“My mum ako panick mode. I reminded Her of the God that healed her of her cancer. The one that kept me and my 6 sibling safe in the street of Dandora ndio the same we are praying to now.

“…For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind,” reads a tweet from Juliani.

On Thursday, November 4, Ms Nganga said that her ex-lover Governor Alfred Mutua has threatened to deal with her and people close to her after their separation.

Speaking during a press conference accompanied by lawyer Phillip Murgor, Lillian noted that Mutua is demanding all the money he has ever given to her.

“…Mutua angrily termed me as his Enemy No 1. and threatened to “crush me to ash”, as he takes away everything I have and own. Indeed, this has already started as he has demanded that I refund any money he has ever given to me or made available for my use,” she said.

In addition, Nganga disclosed that the Machakos County boss has already started re-possessing her assets.

She stated that on September 8, 2021 Mutua accompanied by his police bodyguard stormed her apartment in Kileleshwa, and took away her personal car and transferred its ownership to another person.

Lilian further accused Mutua of fraudulently taking away her shares in properties that they jointly owned when they were together.