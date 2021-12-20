Nadia Mukami Reacts After Being Chased Off Stage While Performing Alongside Masauti

Award winning musician Nadia Mukami has shown resentment after organizers allegedly chased her off stage while she was performing. The 25 year old artist stated that she was denied the chance to perform her last song before being ‘thrown away’ from the stage in order for Tanzanian musician Mbosso to perform.

Similarly, musician Masauti, also found himself in the brink of the mayhem, where he did not perform his songs.

One of the musical stars’ fans wrote to Nairobi Gossip to inform them of the obnoxious event with the organizers prioritizing Tanzanian musician Mbosso.

It was Eric Omondi who reacted and admonished artists to do better in order to avoid such.

”These Kenyan Artists wataendelea tu kuumia na Kudharauliwa mpaka SIKU ile wataniskia…Asiye skia la Mkuu Huvunjika guu…Anyway Plans are underway to BRING UP a TOTALLY NEW BREED of MUSICIANS hawa WASHATUANGUSHA.”

Nadia Mukami Reacts

In response to Eric Omondi’s sentiments, Nadia Mukami stated that the matter was beyond her control and wouldn’t fight the organizers to change what happened .

”@ericomondi ulikuwa unataka mimi na Masauti tupige promoter ndio mjue we are fighting for the industry ama???

There are things that haviitaji kifua!! Tunapambana sana!! You have a valid point ya kupush fighting to protect our industry but the way you are approaching it sometimes it’s just meeeeh!!! Stop making it an Eric Omondi fight!! It’s an industry conversation!!! That needs a lot of systems & structure building”

On the flipside, Masauti has chosen to remain oblivious to everything that happened and hasn’t commented on the same yet. Do you agree Kenyan artists are being belittled?



