Napoli, Burkina and Celtic games fetching World’s Biggest Odds on Mozzartbet!

A chance to get your week off to a flying start is here with lead betting firm Mozzartbet on hand to reward gamers with the biggest odds on offers across all betting platforms on victories for Napoli, Burkina Faso and Celtic in matches being played on Monday.

Napoli win over Bologna, Odds 2.00

Napoli have a perfect chance to close the gap on second placed AC Milan to only two points as they travel to take on 13th placed Bologna in the Italian Serie A.

The Luciano Spalleti coached side come into the match boasting of three straight wins from their last three encounters with Bologna.

Heading into the game, the sixteen-point difference between the two sides in the table speaks for itself with Napoli primed to once again take advantage.

Kick off 2030 EAT.

Burkina Faso win over Ethiopia, Odds 1.65

Round of 16 chasing Burkina Faso will be out to get the job done when they host a winless Ethiopia in their last Group A Africa Cup of Nations encounter today.

Already sitting in the automatic qualifying spot of second place, The Stallions know they have no room for any slip ups as Cape Verde also have three points and could steal the place should they have a better performance.

Buoyed by having Aston Villa ace Betrand Traore back to captain the side after missing the last game due to covid-19, Burkina Faso will feel confident as Ethiopia have little luck on their side going as they have gone for 10 games without a win in the tourney.

Kick-off 1900 EAT.

Celtic win over Hibernian, Odds 1.37

Scottish giants Celtic will be out to extend their dominant form against Hibernian whom they welcome tonight at their home ground at the Celtic park.

Since December 2018, the Bhoys have not lost any of the thirteen matches they have played against Hibernian and will be keen to see to it that the superb record is extended.

In addition, Celtic are on a nine match unbeaten run where they have won eight of those games. With such form, nothing but a straightforward win is expected from the team.

Kick off 2245EAT.



