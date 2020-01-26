NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

National Basketball Association [NBA] legend and former Los Angeles Lakers player Kobe Bryant has died after his helicopter crashed on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

The five-time NBA champion who also had 18 All-star titles under his name was traveling with four other people on his private helicopter when it went down killing everyone on board.

The city of Calabasas took to Twitter to express their condolences noting that it was with great sadness to learn of the death of the legend adding that the Federal Aviation Administration [FAA] and National Transportation Safety Board [NTSB] were already on the ground to investigate the cause of the crash.

It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating. — City of Calabasas (@CityofCalabasas) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant was considered one of the greatest players of all time to play in the NBA. He spent his whole 20-year career playing for Lakers. The 41-year-old was a 15-time member of All-NBA Team, a 12-time member of all NBA Team. In 2003, he was accused of sexual assault but the charges were later dropped.

In 2008, he was named the Most Valuable Player. He is positioned fourth on the league’s all-time regular scoring. Kobe won gold medals with his U.S national team at the 2008 and 2012 Summer Olympics. In 2018, he won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film for his film dubbed Dear Basketball. He leaves behind his wife Vanessa and their three daughters; Natalia, Bianca and their newborn baby Capri.