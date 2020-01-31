Netizens celebrate as Njaanuary ends

Njaanuary, as January is infamously called, comes to an end today 31/1/2020. Many netizens have gone online to mark its ending with funny posts and videos.

Njaanuary is normally a tough month for many as most start the new year with the bank account clean and empty. With the festive seasons come excessive spending by Kenyans. This is especially because Kenya is recognized as a drinking nation. It is very common to lack spaces in clubs during this period. The bouncers even tend to be extra harsh with the age requirements requiring ID at the entrance. Most clubs in town will demand you be over 23 years of age to access their lounges. However, some clubs will only require you to be 18 years of age. This harshness is attributed to the many high schoolers who are on their Christmas break and would want to indulge in alcohol.

For those who do not drink, excessive celebrations drain their pockets dry. It is not uncommon to see fast food joints and leisure parks flooded during December. Coastal areas are flocked as everyone wants to have some beach time and parties.

After all the merry and hype comes Njaanuary. The most dreaded month in the year. People are normally broke after overspending. To make it worse, school fees and other obligations requiring money begin to demand attention. After exhausting all your resources, you will be forced to acquire a loan or die of starvation. It is then that you will remember all the Branch and Tala applications that have been neglected for some time.

Njaanuary, the month where everyone is humble. Diet changes from meat products to sukuma wiki and cabbages. However, some manage to continue with their lavish lifestyle despite the harsh conditions associated with Njaanuary.

The month is accused of having more than 31 days in the calendar due to the financial constraints. This explains why netizens took to social media to share the joy of making it through the year’s toughest month, Njaanuary!

This is how we mobilize after knowing 40 days of Njaanuary are over! Haunty wa allier. pic.twitter.com/17rXJZDVBL — Minguna Minguna ⚪️ (@mingunamingunah) January 29, 2020

#Njaanuary is almost done! Who's excited? I know we are 😇 pic.twitter.com/WfukIBJJ0U — Regent Tracking Services (@RegentServices) January 29, 2020