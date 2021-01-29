Nick Ndenda quits job at Kiss 100 after two years

Award-winning radio host and actor Nick Ndenda has revealed that he will no longer be working for radio Africa owned station Kiss 100.

Early this morning, he announced his decision through his social media accounts, where he thanked the Kiss 100 family for their beautiful memories.

He disclosed that he is excited about his upcoming life chapter but failed to reveal where he is headed next.

“Seasons come and go, and my season with Radio Africa Group has come to an end. I had a rocking seven years at @1055xfm and another dope two more at @kiss100kenya I met the coolest people, made friends, family and memories. That’s what life and its seasons are about. Thanks to everyone who always tuned in,” said Nick Ndenda.

Presenter Nick Ndenda hosted the evening overdrive segment alongside talented presenter Lindah Nyangweso ever since joining the radio station in 2019.

He previously worked as a breakfast host for X Fm for seven years, a Radio Africa owned station which shut down operations in 2019.

Fans appreciated him for his soft spokenness and empathy, which resonated with many of his fans.

Several Kenyans expressed disappointment in Nick Ndenda’s resignation while his cohost Lindah Nyangweso was excited about his progress.

@thatchicLyndah So proud of you.

@Iamwangui I will miss your voice ar Kiss

@Charl-archi Oohh sucks! The end of a good era and duo for sure. Can’t wait to see your new venture

@IamtheRae Man, I am really gonna miss you saying, ‘I be chilling’ whenever I asked you how you were doing. Wait, you said no tears *sniffles*. I’ll miss you Nick; you deserve all the wins.

Nick Ndenda’s career

Nick Ndenda’s radio career began in 2007 at Homeboyz radio where he hosted the breakfast show and a youth empowerment show.

From there, he moved to Hot 96 in 2010. Being 25 years back then, Nick was the youngest ever presenter to be hired on radio.

He took a short break from radio to pursue his acting career abroad in 2011 where he stayed for two years before landing a job at Radio Africa.