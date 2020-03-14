Njugush – I wet my bed till I was in high school

Hilarious, talented Kenyan online comedian Timothy Kimani widely known as Njugush has revealed that he stopped wetting his bed when he was in form two.

In on of the YouTube video where he tells his stories to his fans with his wife Celestine Ndinda popularly known as Wakavinye, the former Real Househelps of Kawangware actor narrated that it was something he was embarrassed of they would be given nylon papers to put under their mattresses.

“Mimi wacha niseme na siogopangi, wewe ulijaribu mimi nlienda the whole 8-4-4 system. Kufika form two nilikuwa najiachilia na nilikuwa bed ya juu,” he said.

On his wife’s part, Wakavinye stated that she also used to wet the bed but she stopped when she reached class seven. She noted that she was always embarrassed as she was in a mixed boarding school and the boys would see them carrying their wet mattresses out of the dormitories. She added that not even preventive measures like avoiding taking any liquid past four in the evening could help her situation.

One of the fans asked them if they thought their son Tugi would have the same problem. While Njugush jokingly said it would even be worse, his chubby wife disagreed with him. Njugush and Wakavinye are one of the most loved entertainers and one of the most celebrated couples by Kenyans. The two met while studying in college and have been together for about seven years. They previously revealed that when they met both were in different relationships.

However, their relationship grew to a point where they found themselves asking each other how many kids they would want to have in the future. Njugush has also previously revealed that it was his wife who used to sustain him while in college since he would finish all the pocket money he would be given by his parents in almost two days. Last month Njugush and Wakavinye held a Valentine’s Day event dubbed Through Thick and Thin which saw them share their life experiences in the funniest way.

Here is the video: