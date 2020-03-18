Njugush wife Wakavinye shares her baby fat transformation journey

Celestine Ndinda, wife to funnyman Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has revealed how she lost baby fat after giving birth to their son Tugi.

Celestine widely known as Wakavinye, first shared a photo of her when she was breastfeeding and her fans could not help but notice how much weight she had added making fun of her “disappeared neck”.

However, Wakavinye uploaded another photo later to explain that the picture was taken while she still had baby fat. She went to point out that one year later thanks to her gym instructor, she had lost 17 kilos

“So in my previous post, guys couldn’t believe that was me😁. Sikuwa na shingo 🙈 baby fat was real! But guess what, less than one year later 17kgs down👏🏼👏🏼. @freddy_kaloki narudi tena gym sasa, hizi picha zimenichocha aki,” read part of her post.

She went on to encourage other women who were still struggling with baby fat telling them that nothing was impossible. She asked them to be patient and finish breastfeeding then hit the gym, go on a diet or just choose whatever works for them.

Njugush and Wakavinye have become one of the most favorite entertainers among fans since they started doing skits together. Njugush used to act on comedy drama TV series dubbed Real Househelps of Kawangware before he called it quits and started to focus on online comedy. He once revealed that he started online comedy out of boredom when he asked his wife to record him as he did his skits. The first video went viral and that was then that he started to fully focus on shooting his skits.

He added that he included his wife in the skits since he did not have anyone else to act with him and to his surprise, she became good at it. He also revealed that he gives Wakavinye his ATM card since during campus years; she was the one who used to help him out when as he would finish his pocket money within days. He added that they usually combine their income and create a budget so that no one has more burden than the other and that keeps their marriage healthy.

The two met while on campus and have been together for seven years. They got married at PCEA Evergreen, Runda. The wedding was attended by the likes of Jackline Matubia, Phillip Karanja, Catherine Kamau Karanja, Abel Mutua among other leading actors and actresses.