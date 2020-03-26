Now this is gospel music – Bahati gets praise after releasing song with Akothee

Controversial gospel singer Kevin Kioko popularly known as Bahati seems to have gotten his tune back after his fans praised him for his new song dubbed Nakupa Moyo which he has featured another controversial artist Akothee.

The Eastlands Most Beloved recording label C.E.O had received backlash after he announced his upcoming song with the Give It To Me songbird but all seem to be forgiven with the release of the new song.

The song which is produced by his in house producer Paulo and Teddy B while the video is shot by Young Wallace starts with Akothee singing how God took her from the dusty and sunny days and sheltered her. She goes on to sing how God never left her side as she tried to get herself up. Bahati comes in telling God that He has done a lot for him and the only way he can repay Him is by Him giving his heart.

“Kwenye ulinitoa ni mbali kwenye panda shuka za maisha. Kwenye mvua na jua kali, kivulini ukaniweka. Kwenye juhudi za kutafuta shilingi, hukuninyima, tena kwenye taabu nikitafuta riziki ukaniinua baba,” Akothee sings.

Bahati seemed to be losing his followers and also trying to change to secular music like his compatriot Willy Paul when he started the year with online fights. First, it was his producer Paulo and his former signee, upcoming gospel artist Peter Blessing whom he accused of stealing from him. He later released his first song of the year featuring secular group Boondocks Gang dubbed Taniua and received major backlash from his fans and some media personalities.

That did not kill his spirit though as he went on to release another song dubbed Kirerembe featuring another secular group the Kansol. The two songs left his fans asking him to once and for all say where he stood as he could not be a gospel singer and at the same time a secular singer.

He also got into an altercation with a fan who suggested he was showing his wife Diana Marua too much public affection display. Bahati responded by telling the fan to go masturbate. Days later, he called Deejay and radio host DJ G Money gay for claiming that he did not know him. Self-proclaimed chairman of the gospel, controversial singer Ringtone called him out and told him to stop lying to Christians since he was just a businessman and not a gospel singer.

