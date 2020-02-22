Nyashinski is going to be a daddy in March

Celebrated rapper and musician Nyashinski will soon be a father. The lyrical god and his wife Zia Bet will be the new celebrity parents come mid-March.

Zia was recently seen at a mall spotting a large round baby bump.

Rumour has it the couple’s bundle of joy is expected earlier than mid-March. However, they have not publicly disclosed the gender of their unborn baby.

Nyashinski and Zia had their kutio celebrations (Nandi traditional wedding nuptial) last year in November. The fashionista was already some months pregnant during the occasion.

However, this information was not in the public domain yet. Zia’s attires also hid her baby bump at the time.

Nyashinski always keeps his private life secretive, so this does not come as a surprise. Many fans and some of their relatives were doubtful of their traditional wedding.

Some even dubbed it a shoot for Nyashinki’s upcoming video shoot. However, from our speculations, Nyash only shot his shot and not a video shoot.

However, many female fans were not pleased with his exit from bachelorhood. Some protested on social media while others took to the streets.

For a long time, Zia and Nyashinski were a couple. Sources indicate the two were on and off especially with the rapper traveling abroad.