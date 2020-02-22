Home Entertainment Nyashinski is going to be a daddy in March
Entertainment

Nyashinski is going to be a daddy in March

By Connie Mukenyi
Women protest against Nyashinski's marriage.

Celebrated rapper and musician Nyashinski will soon be a father.  The lyrical god and his wife Zia Bet will be the new celebrity parents come mid-March.

Zia was recently seen at a mall spotting a large round baby bump.

Rumour has it the couple’s bundle of joy is expected earlier than mid-March. However, they have not publicly disclosed the gender of their unborn baby.

Nyashinski and Zia had their kutio celebrations (Nandi traditional wedding nuptial) last year in November. The fashionista was already some months pregnant during the occasion.

However, this information was not in the public domain yet. Zia’s attires also hid her baby bump at the time.

Nyashinski and Zia's wedding
Zia during the event. Her attire hid the developing baby bump at the time.

Nyashinski always keeps his private life secretive, so this does not come as a surprise. Many fans and some of their relatives were doubtful of their traditional wedding.

Some even dubbed it a shoot for Nyashinki’s upcoming video shoot. However, from our speculations, Nyash only shot his shot and not a video shoot.

Nyashinski and Zia during their wedding
Nyashinski and Zia during their traditional wedding

However, many female fans were not pleased with his exit from bachelorhood. Some protested on social media while others took to the streets.

For a long time, Zia and Nyashinski were a couple. Sources indicate the two were on and off especially with the rapper traveling abroad.

Previous articleKFCB bans movie for promoting homosexuality

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

KFCB bans movie for promoting homosexuality

Stanley Kasee -
The Kenya Films and Classification Board (KCFB) has restricted a gay-themed movie terming it as going against the Kenyan constitution. Speaking in Nairobi KFCB CEO...
Read more
Entertainment

Sauti Sol’ Bien explains Crystal’s exit from Sol Generation

Alfred Kiura -
Sauti Sol lead singer Bien-Aime Baraza has revealed that Sol Generation record label’s first lady Crystal Asige no longer works under the label. Speaking during...
Read more
Entertainment

What you have to do to earn a dinner date with Tanasha and Diamond this weekend

Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan songstress and former radio presenter Tanasha Donna together with her boyfriend Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz will be taking five couples for dinner this...
Read more
15,259FansLike
3,442FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Nyashinski is going to be a daddy in March

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated rapper and musician Nyashinski will soon be a father.  The lyrical god and his wife Zia Bet will be the new celebrity parents...
Read more

KFCB bans movie for promoting homosexuality

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
The Kenya Films and Classification Board (KCFB) has restricted a gay-themed movie terming it as going against the Kenyan constitution. Speaking in Nairobi KFCB CEO...
Read more

3 Chinese arrested at JKIA trying to escape from the country

News Stanley Kasee -
Police from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three Chinese Nationals at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The three who were identified as...
Read more

State to seize 6,000 illegal firearms – Matiang’i says

News Erick Flavour -
Two months after destroying 8,000 guns, the government has seized 6,000 other illegal firearms. Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i reported on Friday that the...
Read more

Eradicate corruption and settle pending bills – Uhuru tells governors

News Erick Flavour -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the governors to expansively stamp out corruption and settle pending bills in all the counties. The President stated that the...
Read more

Sauti Sol’ Bien explains Crystal’s exit from Sol Generation

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Sauti Sol lead singer Bien-Aime Baraza has revealed that Sol Generation record label’s first lady Crystal Asige no longer works under the label. Speaking during...
Read more

Embu County nominated MCA ordered out of the chamber for indecent dressing

County News Erick Flavour -
Embu County Assembly was on Friday heated after nominated MCA Judy Mbuya turned up in a tight-fitting pair of trouser with a unisex shirt...
Read more

What you have to do to earn a dinner date with Tanasha and Diamond this weekend

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyan songstress and former radio presenter Tanasha Donna together with her boyfriend Tanzanian crooner Diamond Platnumz will be taking five couples for dinner this...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke