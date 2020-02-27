Home Entertainment Nyce Wanjeri admits she is now dating Letin
Entertainment

Nyce Wanjeri admits she is now dating Letin

By Stephen Ginni

One year after Nyce Wanjeri former “Auntie Boss” actress breaking up with her baby daddy she is now dating again.

According to the baby daddy’s allegations Tito Wagithomo, the break up was because Nyc was an absentee mother and wife.

In an interview, Tito said, “I was working during the day and taking care of our daughter since we were both away.”

Nyce says that Tito did not respect her and never visited her family. Therefore, it was hard to seek for family’s intervention.

Now, Nyce is dating with Letin who is a musician from Halisi the Band.

During Valentine’s Day, their photos were on social media flaunting each other.

In an interview, Nyce said, “I did not post the photos to get likes, some people do not like my character. Since our relationship is legit now, let Kenyans know I am dating Calvin Kipkemboi Letin.”

She said Letin is all in one person but did not share how they met.

Nyce no longer communicates with Tito on matters concerning their daughter.

She said, “My baby has other father figures like my brother, and she is fine. There are a lot of people around who will mould her life in terms of a father.”

Before the breakup, Nyce and Tito had been together for nine years.

