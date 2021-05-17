Nyota Ndogo cries on live interview speaking about husband who left her.

Famous Kenyan musician Nyota Ndogo was hosted by Jalang’o and Chito Ndlovu on Kiss 100 breakfast show.

She was questioned on what transpired between her and her white husband on April Fools day.

Nyota Ndogo narrated how she pranked her husband by claiming she was pregnant.

Sadly, instead of the joke being funny, Nyota Ndogo’s husband shouted, “What?” and hang up the phone call.

He proceeded to block Nyota Ndogo from accessing him and has since refused to listen to her pleas.

The musician disclosed that her husband had travelled back to Denmark in January and was to return to Kenya in May.

Due to the timing, Nyota Ndogo says that her husband might have been shocked to think that someone else impregnated his wife while he was away.

Nyota Ndogo could not hold back her tears, narrating how much love her husband showered her with.

She said that she does not want her husband back for the money he spends on her, rather for the affection.

A curious Jalas suggested that Nyota Ndogo travel to Denmark to sort out the issue with her husband. Nyota Ndogo said she would have travelled already if not for the Covid19 restrictions.

Nyota Ndogo further revealed that she contacted her husband’s daughter, who lives in the United States, as they are good friends.

Unfortunately, the daughter informed Nyota Ndogo that although she speaks with her father, he hangs up his phone any time she mentions Nyota’s name.

Nyota Ndogo insisted that she only wants to know why her husband is refusing to listen to her apology over a silly prank.

“There is nothing else I have done wrong to my husband, I have tried to look back, but I don’t remember any other mistakes I made before fools day. I think he was shocked because we had not been talking about pregnancy, and he hadn’t seen a baby bump during our video calls,” narrated Nyota Ndogo.