OJ narrates how bullying affected him

By Tracy Aime
Dennis Mugo aka OJ

Tahidi High star Dennis Mugo, popularly known as OJ, has revealed how his former schoolmates in high school bullied him. According to the TV star, the bullying experience taught him how to handle pain. Unfortunately, it affected his sleeping and learning patterns.

Speaking during an interview with Dr King’ori, OJ revealed that a Form Four candidate at Nakuru High school forced him to sing a lullaby for him every night.

Speaking on the same issue, OJ recalled his role in the Tahidi High TV show. He acted as a ghetto boy who had trouble fitting in at a lavish school. Consequently, he bullied other students.

OJ said  that when he joined highschool, he noticed a lot of the candidates were arrogant. Therefore, he decided to befriend the one that seemed approachable. OJ’s ‘friend’ was very keen on passing his KCSE examinations.

In an attempt to memorize the content of a set book called Shamba la Wanyama, he made OJ sing for him almost every night at around 2 am. OJ said that the candidate would leave class late at night and make him sing for hours.

Moved on

Despite the humiliation, OJ revealed that he had moved on. He also said that he met the friend several years later and even had lunch with him. OJ noted that a lot of people do not get over bullying. They hold on to the pain for years and even plan on the best revenge.

The Tahidi High star uged all those who have been victims of bullying to find a way of moving on. He noted that as much as bullying is not allowed, it is prevalent, especially in high schools. He urged parents to consider therapy for their children who are victims of bullying.

Additionally, he asked parents to be more involved in their children’s lives. He pointed out that parents can play a major role in ensuring that children are not bullied by their fellow students.

