Otille Brown turns down Afrimma Awards nomination

Kenyan most sought after RnB singer Otille Brown has coldly turned down his nomination for the 2020 Afrimma awards.

The ‘dusuma’ hitmaker was nominated for the best male artist for East Africa award, competing against big names like Diamond Platnumz, Khaligraph Jones, Harmonize, Ali kiba, Rayvanny and Eddy Kenzo.

However, he has rejected the nomination on the grounds that the Afrimma team already has a winner in mind; making it pointless for Otille’s fans to waste their time voting.

Otille Brown was even surprised that Afrimma nominated him in the first place and he did not hesitate to ask them to pull down his name from their list.

Otille instead asked them to nominate those artists that Afrimma terms as the big shots.

Speaking further, the musician asked his fans not to vote for him as awards are not his style.

“Afrimma bado wananinominetingi… Always count me out y’all…nominate hao wasanii wanajiita wanyama.. It’s not my style.”

He went on,

“My fans, don’t even bother to vote, they already know the winner.” Wrote Otille Brown.

Otille Brown has previously made his stance on awards, saying that he does not believe in them and that awards cannot define his talent.

During a past interview the singer had in Tanzania, he revealed that he has been nominated for several awards over the years and that he rarely shares them with his fans on social media.

According to Otille, he lost his faith in awards after one time he was promised an award only if he paid for his travel expense to the awards ceremony gala.

“Nimechaguliwa Tuzo nyingi lakini hata kupost huwa sipost. Hazina ukweli tena. Niliacha kuziamini baada ya kuambiwa kama nitajilipia mwenyewe usafiri kwenda kwenye tuzo basi watanipa. Nilishasema, tuzo haziwezi kudefine kipaji change.” Said Otille Brown.

Otille Brown has made huge feats in music this year by releasing his first major album ‘just in love’ which amassed over 27 million views on Youtube.