Entertainment

Pascal Tokodi opens up on how he knew the late Dr Stephen Mogusu

By Nina Blak
It has been a sad week for Kenya and the family of the late Dr. Stephen Mogusu, who died after suffering from Covid19.

What especially got netizens talking was that Doctor Mogusu had been at the forefront in helping treat those affected by the widespread virus, even though he had not received his five months salary and could barely afford his hospital expenses when admitted.

“When he died, he had not received his salary for five months, had no insurance, and his young family left with no compensation,” stated KMPDU.

Speaking early today, Selina actor Pascal Tokodi paid his last respects to the fallen hero while opening up on how he met the selfless doctor during his highschool days.

Tokodi revealed that he studied at Lenana school, where he met Dr. Stephen Ogusu, who was just one class ahead of him.

The actor described the late Stephen as a man with great morals and one who was very smart.

This was proven when Stephen scored a whooping A stand of 85 points in his Kcse exams, before proceeding to the University of Nairobi, where he pursued medicine, his dream career.

Pascal Tokodi added that Stephen Ogusu’s classmates had started a fundraiser and urged Kenyans to contribute to Stephen’s funeral arrangements.

“I knew Steph in highschool, Lenana School. He was a year ahead of me, soft-spoken, reserved and very smart, living up to the school motto, Nihil Praeter Optimum (Nothing But The Best). May you rest Changerian, keep the fire burning.” wrote Pascal.

Stephen Mogusu passed on at 28 years old, leaving behind his wife and four-month-old son.

It was reported that he spent three weeks lying in hospital where he kept reassuring his family that all will be well.

His father, Naftal Ongweno, revealed that his son did not have health insurance, which left them struggling to offset his bills.

