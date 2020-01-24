“Politicians want to have sex with me” – Janet Mbugua

Janet Mbugua has come out revealing Kenyan politicians want to bed her. She adds they do not care she has a family despite this information being public.

Politicians wanting to bed TV news anchors is no secret. In return, they offer the girls goodies like cars, allowances and in some instances even houses. This makes the girls fall into the trap and many end up being sexually involved with them. Although some news anchors, like Betty Kyalo, make it public, some prefer to keep it low.

However, Janet feels this is wrong and should not be normalized. This is especially because the politicians are married men with families. Although she claims she is not judging, Mrs. Ndichu feels that this is rot in society.

The successful news anchor advises young ladies to always make the right choices. Janet adds that the politician may love you now but when you are older and they see a younger girl they leave you. This will lead to losing your credibility, esteem and in some cases your job.

According to Janet, young ladies need to be educated on decision making. She cautions every decision taken has its after-effects that could haunt her later in life. The journalist went ahead to condemn acts of violence these young women are faced with in such situations. She went ahead to criticize harassment and bullying terming it as an abuse of human rights.

Politicians and colleagues asking for illicit affairs

Janet discloses many politicians and colleagues approach her for sex. According to her, this happens even after she got a husband and kids. She, however, turned them down. Mbugua says whenever such a situation presented itself, she always gave a plain no. She then asks him if what he is asking for is right.

Janet states even if all the world’s money is given to her, she would still say no.