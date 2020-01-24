Home Entertainment "Politicians want to have sex with me" - Janet Mbugua
Entertainment

“Politicians want to have sex with me” – Janet Mbugua

By Connie Mukenyi
Janet Mbugua reveals politicians ask her for sex
Janet Mbugua discloses married politicians ask her for sexual relationships even though she is married and has kids.

Janet Mbugua has come out revealing Kenyan politicians want to bed her. She adds they do not care she has a family despite this information being public.

Politicians wanting to bed TV news anchors is no secret. In return, they offer the girls goodies like cars, allowances and in some instances even houses. This makes the girls fall into the trap and many end up being sexually involved with them. Although some news anchors, like Betty Kyalo, make it public, some prefer to keep it low.

However, Janet feels this is wrong and should not be normalized. This is especially because the politicians are married men with families. Although she claims she is not judging, Mrs. Ndichu feels that this is rot in society.

The successful news anchor advises young ladies to always make the right choices. Janet adds that the politician may love you now but when you are older and they see a younger girl they leave you. This will lead to losing your credibility, esteem and in some cases your job.

According to Janet, young ladies need to be educated on decision making. She cautions every decision taken has its after-effects that could haunt her later in life. The journalist went ahead to condemn acts of violence these young women are faced with in such situations. She went ahead to criticize harassment and bullying terming it as an abuse of human rights.

Politicians and colleagues asking for illicit affairs

Janet discloses many politicians and colleagues approach her for sex. According to her, this happens even after she got a husband and kids. She, however, turned them down. Mbugua says whenever such a situation presented itself, she always gave a plain no. She then asks him if what he is asking for is right.

Janet states even if all the world’s money is given to her, she would still say no.

Previous articleKDF boost airpower with six US fighter helicopter purchases

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

We were so poor, we would eat rats with Captain Otoyo, Jalangoo opens up

Alfred Kiura -
Comedian and radio show host Jalang’oo has revealed the struggles they went through with fellow comedian Captain Otoyo before they could find their feet. The...
Read more
Entertainment

Stop telling me how to live my life – Wahu shouts

Alfred Kiura -
Celebrated singer Rosemary Wahu Kagwi professionally known as Wahu has told off people who keep on telling her how to live her life as...
Read more
Entertainment

I am a mistress of many trades- Huddah tells off her critics

Alfred Kiura -
Socialite and top-class businesswoman Huddah Monroe has tackled on her critics who keep on expecting her businesses to fail. The self-proclaimed Star Gal took to her...
Read more
15,034FansLike
3,457FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

“Politicians want to have sex with me” – Janet Mbugua

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Janet Mbugua has come out revealing Kenyan politicians want to bed her. She adds they do not care she has a family despite this...
Read more

KDF boost airpower with six US fighter helicopter purchases

Politics Richard M Adrian -
Commanding general of Joint Task Force and a U.S Major General, Michael Turrello oversaw the handing over ceremony of six helicopters to the Kenya Defence...
Read more

Jubilee Insurance to fire 52 of its employees in new changes

Business News Erick Flavour -
Jubilee Insurance will send 52 of its workers home following the reorganization of the company aimed at meeting the terms of the new regulations. The...
Read more

Great Skincare Tips that will leave you Feeling Revitalized

News Laiza Maketso -
The beauty industry is an ever-evolving one more so when it comes to new products. However, in this day and decade, there is a...
Read more

Steps to renew dialogue in marriage

News Laiza Maketso -
Without warning, couples do not synchronize anymore. Life with its vicissitudes can disrupt the harmonious rhythm of a relationship. Work-related issues, intense emotions, pride, and...
Read more

Nation Media Group lays off senior managers and editors

News Laiza Maketso -
The sacking wave that swept over media houses in 2019 knocked at NMG door after the firm decided to lay off some of its...
Read more

Ruto to Raila: We don’t need your permission to attend BBI rallies

News tina -
Deputy President William Ruto has rejected the olive branch from ODM's Raila Odinga over the controversial Building Bridges Initiative. Speaking in Embakasi West on Thursday,...
Read more

We were so poor, we would eat rats with Captain Otoyo, Jalangoo opens up

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Comedian and radio show host Jalang’oo has revealed the struggles they went through with fellow comedian Captain Otoyo before they could find their feet. The...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke