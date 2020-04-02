Post claims Akothee is pregnant with Bahati’s child, she responds

Controversial and outspoken singer Akothee has responded to a fake post that has been making rounds claiming that she is pregnant with controversial gospel singer Bahati’s baby.

The post which claimed that it was breaking news went on to state that men will always remain to be men but they need to start respecting themselves.

In her response, the Give It To Me singer stated that the fast-spreading Coronavirus had left the lungs and the respiratory systems and had started affecting the brains. She went on to ask God to allow all the infected air to pass so that people could go back to work as it. She went on to wonder when the Coronavirus left the lungs and started to attack the brain.

The Barua singer recently released a gospel worship song dubbed Nakupa Moyo that he featured the mother of five. The song has been praised both by his fans and critics who had been left disappointed by his last two songs dubbed Taniua and Kirerembe where he featured two secular music groups; Boondocks Gang and The Kansol respectively.

After the release of the song, the mother of five took to her Instagram page to praise the song stating that it was one of her best collaborations as it was easy and soft having done other collaborations that left her embarrassed, tired and hating the people involved in making the songs.

In another post, the Akothee Safaris C.E.O praised the Mama singer for shocking people with his daily moves and taking his responsibilities at his young age. She went on to claim that the trolls who are always criticizing his music can only count how many abortions they have made young women have and how many times they have run away from their responsibilities.

She went on to tell Bahati that success was the only thing that triggers jealousy and that is why his haters are always on the lookout and never sleep. She went on to assure him that she has always been his number one fan. Their song has already garnered over 300,000 views on YouTube.