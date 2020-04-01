Home Entertainment Quarantine has got me begging for chuma ya doshi - Huddah Monroe
Quarantine has got me begging for chuma ya doshi – Huddah Monroe

By Connie Mukenyi
Huddah Monroe

Quarantine seems to be having mixed effects on Kenyans. Recently, famous socialite Huddah Monroe revealed how isolation has made her desperate for Chuma ya Doshi.

The controversial entrepreneur revealed even if she breaks up with a guy, it only takes two hours for her to seek reconciliation. She blamed getting bored for wanting the guy back.

Miss Monroe further adds the quarantine has made her desperate for a d commonly nicknamed as Chuma ya Doshi.

Huddah revealed the isolation had humbled her.

“I break up. Two hours later, I am bored! And I want him back! Quarantine got me begging for D. They say humble yourself. Quarantine has surely humbled me!” read part of her post.

Husbands breaking up with their side-chicks

Huddah went ahead to acknowledge the quarantine period has helped rocky marriages get back to stability.

According to her, the couple has enough time to bond and rejuvenate the old flame.

As a result of this rekindled love, side chicks have found themselves lonely as husbands break up with them. Huddah further encouraged girls to humble themselves as there is nowhere else to go.

Quarantine has seen people stay indoors with their families ever since the first coronavirus case in Kenya.

“I see why husbands have fallen in love with their wives—and breaking up with their sides. Humble yourself coz there is nowhere else to go!,” Huddah commented.

Huddah Monroe. Quarantine has surely humbled me- Socialite Huddah Monroe

I am more active at night

The petite socialite went ahead to admit she is having a hard time adjusting to the curfew. According to Ms. Monroe, she is a night owl and is most active during late hours.

Being the active girl she is, Huddah admitted she wants to dress up, go out, and disturb people.

She continued to request the government to change curfew hours from 7 pm – 5 am to 8 am to 6 pm.

 

Here are the screenshots from her insta story.

HUddah chuma ya doshi

Previous article: Recovered Coronavirus patients speak to the public for the first time during live call with President Uhuru

