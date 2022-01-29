Rapper Ssaru Denies Dating Trio Mio Weeks After He Said She’s His Favorite Entertainer: “Ni Bronjez”

Ssaru Wa Manyaru has denied claims that she is in a relationship with renowned rapper Trio Mio

While doing a Q&A session with fans online, the musician said she looks at the Steppa hitmaker as his brother, and that will never change

The confirmation of the kind of relationship they have comes weeks after Trio said in an interview that he would love to work with Ssaru again and again

Female rapper Ssaru has come out to deny rumours doing rounds on social media about her relationship with Trio Mio.

The female rapper held a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram, and she noted fans wanted to know if indeed she was in a relationship with the 18-year-old renowned Steppa hitmaker.

“Let me ask, are you dating Trio Mio?” asked a fan.

She then decided to address the rumours with her response.

“Seen so many of you asking this, Trio Mio is my brother and it will always remain like this,” she said.

Ssaru’s and Trio have done so many music projects together, with the latest being the viral song Kichwa that also featured Timmy Dat.

The song has been on most TikTok users’ challenge videos, and she has been reposting the fans’ videos on her Instagram page.

Weeks ago, Trio was on an interview gushing over Ssaru, and he disclosed she is one of his favourite entertainers.

“She ‘finishes’ me, she is one artiste I would want to work with,” he said.

Trio added that seeing Ssaru’s delivery made him respect her even more as an artiste and enjoys working with her.

Ssaru talks about crushing on Otile Brown

Ssaru recently opened up about having a crush on renowned singer Otile Brown and shared that she finds him very attractive.

“I can’t leave my boyfriend though since you know a crush is a short term feeling. He is that person you look at, he’s clean and fresh and I think all women love him, not just me,” she said.

While looking at the camera, she seductively called out Otile and told him that if things don’t work out where he is, he can always approach her.

